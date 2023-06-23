ThinkCERCA Hosts Two-Day Education Leadership Institute With Notable Speakers and Action Planning Focus

CHICAGO, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkCERCA, a recognized industry leader in student reading and writing growth, is hosting its inaugural Leadership Institute in Chicago this summer for its partners. The theme – Keeping it real. Let's collaborate for moments that build momentum. The content-packed agenda will include Ted-style inspirational talks and workshops covering current issues in education all built around an actionable systems-level framework for leadership in literacy. The signature framework features five assets every district, school, and classroom leader already has access to and can then leverage to build real momentum for change.

ThinkCERCA is a Chicago-based education technology platform that provides teachers with the tools and content they need to personalize critical thinking instruction. (PRNewsFoto/ThinkCERCA) (PRNewswire)

We're focused on giving leaders an opportunity to collaborate and plan around the common assets they already have.

"We're focused on giving leaders, from the district office to the school and classroom, an opportunity to collaborate and plan around the common assets they have, and provide action-planning with those assets for growth, targeting what we know are top-of-mind issues like training new teachers, closing the achievement gap, and more. The challenges educators face today are great so we're not spending time on the deficits – it's time to have dialogue around what we can do with what we already have," said Eileen Murphy, ThinkCERCA Founder and CEO.

The two-day event will take place this summer at 1871, an innovation hub, where ThinkCERCA was founded more than a decade ago. Participants include superintendents, principals, literacy coaches, and lead teachers dedicated to helping students develop the skills, knowledge, and competencies to thrive now for their future as problem solvers, job creators, community leaders, and active participants in a democracy.

The conference's goal is to both inspire and plan so participants can take initial steps with a clear framework for implementation. Session topics include teacher pipeline, leadership development and change management strategies, equitable grading, building instructional capacity with evidence-backed literacy models, and more.

Featured speakers include:

Dr. Ross Greene , Psychologist and creator of Collaborative & Proactive Solutions model of intervention

Dr. Nancy B. Gutiérrez, President and CEO of NYC Leadership Academy

Jane Swift , Former Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts

Dr. Katherine McKnight, Founder of Engaging Learners

Dr. Shawn Jackson , President of Harry S. Truman College

Nancy Hanks , Executive Coach, and Trainer

Barton Dassinger, Chicago Public Schools Principal

Learn more about ThinkCERCA here .

About ThinkCERCA

ThinkCERCA's personalized literacy platform helps educators teach critical thinking skills through close reading and academic writing across subjects. With a research-based framework that teaches students how to construct a cohesive argument, studies show they can achieve an average of two years of reading growth annually.

Contact: Sarah Quinlan; sarah@thinkcerca.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ThinkCERCA