Ferrotec Unveils Strategic Relocation of North American Headquarters to New Facility

Livermore Facility Combines Modernized Manufacturing Hub with North American Headquarters

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, the US subsidiary of Ferrotec Holdings Corp., a global supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions, today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Santa Clara to Livermore, CA. Ferrotec is consolidating from two original California locations in Livermore and Santa Clara.

As a technology manufacturing company with a strong presence in the semiconductor equipment industry, Ferrotec has a rich history of operations in Silicon Valley with locations in Santa Clara, Livermore and San Jose. The new Livermore manufacturing facility consolidates the Santa Clara and Livermore sites into a single modernized location.

"Operating with 140 people in over 77,000 square feet of space, the new location updates our operations with a modernized manufacturing environment. A well-designed, shared space supports the synchronization needed to continue our growth," said Eiji Miyanaga, CEO of Ferrotec (USA) Corporation. "With this new facility, we expect to provide expanded capacity, improve business continuity for critical activities, and ensure that our customers do not experience disruptions to their supplies from us."

"We are thrilled to be relocating to 566 Exchange Court and consolidating two of our California offices to a single top-tier business environment in Livermore," said Sonia Castillo, vice president of operations of Ferrotec (USA) Corporation. "We look forward to continuing to be a part of this vibrant community through job creation, partnerships, and volunteering."

The ribbon cutting is being held today, June 26, 2023, with production operations underway. Ferrotec will be located at 566 Exchange Court in Livermore.

More About Ferrotec

Founded in 1980, on a technology core of Ferrofluid magnetic liquid and Ferrofluidic® sealing products, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard) is a worldwide leader in the supply of materials, components, and precision system solutions for industrial businesses. Ferrotec is a diversified world-class industrial organization with a global presence in a broad array of technology driven end markets (semiconductors, automotive, biomedical applications, smart phones, LEDs and FPDs). More information about Ferrotec's products can be found at www.ferrotec.com.

