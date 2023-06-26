JELD-WEN Survey: Renovations, Energy Efficiency are Top of Mind for U.S. Homeowners Amid Current Housing Market

Style, Safety and Comfort Rank Among Top Five Reasons to Upgrade Doors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy-efficient home renovation is emerging as a key solution to U.S. homeowners balancing a volatile housing market with a desire to boost curb appeal, finds the new "Opening Doors" survey by JELD-WEN, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9142251-jeld-wen-survey-renovations-energy-efficiency-top-of-mind/

The survey found that, given the current real estate landscape, more homeowners say now is a good time to renovate or remodel a house and that energy efficiency is a key motivator for those looking to replace or install new exterior doors.

Despite trying to limit overall spending due to economic pressures, nearly half of respondents (47%) are willing to pay extra for a more sustainable or eco-friendly product or service for their home — with most willing to pay for an upgrade that provides long-term cost savings (74%). In addition, three out of 10 (30%) homeowners who are replacing or installing new exterior doors are doing so to increase their home's energy efficiency.

"As the U.S. home improvement market is expected to hit record highs this year, we're seeing homeowners prioritize low-lift updates that create a high impact," said Jim Parello, JELD-WEN's vice president and general manager of doors for North America. "Making investments in a home that will pay off in the long run is crucial, especially when it comes to energy efficiency. At JELD-WEN, sustainability is at the core of what we do, and when it comes to door innovation, we continue to offer a breadth of product options that are stylish, durable and energy efficient."

Leading the way in energy efficiency is JELD-WEN's range of exterior steel and fiberglass doors. JELD-WEN's fiberglass door portfolio, including Smooth-Pro and Design-Pro Fiberglass, combines functionality with looks, delivering strong doors that require minimal maintenance and a variety of finishes that can be painted or stained any color. Fiberglass doors offer durable aesthetic appeal and are resistant to rot, dents, cracks and splits. JELD-WEN's fiberglass doors function well in any climate, with many options that are ENERGY STAR rated.

While energy efficiency is top of mind for most consumers, JELD-WEN's survey also revealed:

Security is the most important characteristic of a front door, followed by durability. 70% of homeowners ranked security in their top three most important front door characteristics, and 65% ranked durability in their top three.

Style, comfort and safety remain in the top five reasons for installing or replacing exterior doors year over year.

Nearly nine in 10 homeowners say the front door is important for a home's curb appeal.

"Although many homeowners think primarily of wood when considering exterior doors, material science has advanced fiberglass and steel doors to home heroes," said Jennifer Matson, JELD-WEN's vice president for doors product management. "With energy-efficient strength, durability and security across a broad spectrum of stylish designs, glass types and finish options – fiberglass and steel doors can be both beautiful and functional."

JELD-WEN helps homeowners enhance their curb appeal and make the right choice for doors through their style collections arranged in four distinct looks: farmhouse, coastal, updated traditional or simply modern.

For more information on JELD-WEN's door styles, designs and energy efficiency benefits, visit https://www.jeld-wen.com.

Survey Background and Methodology

TRUE Global Intelligence, the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, fielded an online survey of 1,000 U.S. homeowners aged 18-77. The survey was fielded between April 26 – May 7, 2023. The results are representative of the U.S. homeowner population by gender, age, household income and U.S. Census region.

About JELD-WEN

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia. Visit JELD-WEN.com for more information.

View original content:

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.