NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravyty announced its groundbreaking fundraising and engagement software platform for higher education advancement and alumni relations teams.

Gravyty launches first-of-its-kind platform for higher education advancement (PRNewsfoto/Gravyty) (PRNewswire)

The Gravyty higher education platform revolutionizes how university advancement teams engage, solicit and steward students, alumni and donors through personalization, seamless integrations and AI. Through the fully integrated platform, institutions will benefit from sustainable long-term growth, reportable ROI and a simplified user experience.

"We're thrilled to be able to provide a holistic platform that helps institutions solve for the challenges they face in advancement—from engaging with alumni at scale to executing a dynamic digital fundraising strategy to stewarding donors and building pipeline year-round," said Josh Robertson, VP of Product at Gravyty.

Robertson continued, "We've designed the platform to get smarter as insights grow. The data and analytics provided in the platform paired with the cyclical approach to engagement, fundraising and stewardship provides schools with a comprehensive advancement solution."

To learn more about Gravyty and its groundbreaking fundraising and engagement platform, please visit https://gravyty.com/ .

About Gravyty

Gravyty is the leading provider of purpose-driven technology, providing higher education institutions, nonprofit organizations and K12 schools the tools they need to create an engaging community and fundraise smarter. Backed by K1 Investment Management, Gravyty has $72 million in funding and six strategic industry acquisitions to build a holistic, mission-driven ecosystem of solutions. Gravyty is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with operations in the United States, Canada and Israel. For more information, visit https://gravyty.com/ .

