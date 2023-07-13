Vector Welcomes Kristina Dayback as Chief Operating Officer

Industry Veteran Joins the Firm's Female-led Leadership Team Amid Increasing Demand for Efficient, Reliable Fund Administration Services

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector, the modern fund administration service provider for closed-end funds, proudly announces the appointment of Kristina Dayback as its Chief Operating Officer. With this strategic addition to Vector's leadership team, the company solidifies its position as the premier female-led fund administrator in the industry. Supported by Vector's groundbreaking software solution, Valence, the company continues to redefine the landscape of fund administration.

In today's dynamic financial landscape, Vector stands out as a refreshing, relatable, client-centric service provider, renowned for its commitment to excellence and industry expertise. The appointment of Kristina Dayback marks a pivotal moment for Vector, further strengthening its leadership team and reinforcing its dedication to diversity, innovation, and outstanding service.

Kristina joins the Vector team with a wealth of experience in building and managing high-performing back-office teams for private equity and venture capital firms. Her deep industry expertise, coupled with her commitment to efficiency and precision, will significantly bolster Vector's operational capabilities and enhance its ability to provide top-notch service to its clients. Kristina's extensive track record includes working with 1,000+ funds of various sizes and objectives, spanning alternative asset investment strategies. Prior to joining Vector, Kristina co-founded Carta's fund administration practice and played a key role in overseeing administration for numerous firms and entities at VMS Fund Administration.

"I am delighted to join Vector as it continues to grow, meeting the increasing demand from clients who recognize the importance of efficient and reliable fund administration services," Kristina shared. "The challenges venture capital funds face in the current landscape are immense, and I'm eager to work with Vector to provide innovative solutions and exceptional service. Together, we will redefine what it means to be a trusted partner."

As COO, Kristina will focus on streamlining administrative processes to ensure the seamless delivery of timely, accurate, and personable client services. With the addition of Kristina to the executive team, Vector will continue to cultivate a culture of continuous learning, mentorship, and professional development, and build a team of skilled experts capable of handling the complexities of fund administration.

Molly Yakubian, Managing Partner & CEO of Vector, expressed her excitement about Kristina's appointment, stating, "We are ecstatic to welcome Kristina to the Vector family. Her proven leadership, industry experience, and unwavering commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision of delivering top-tier talent and service. With Kristina on board, we proudly stand as the premier closed-end fund administrator, setting new industry standards."

About Vector

Vector is a premier, white-glove fund administrator for closed-end alternative investment vehicles. Combining cutting-edge technology, top-tier talent, and innovative workflows, Vector offers comprehensive integrated fund services for private equity and venture capital funds. Enhanced by its industry-redefining software, Valence, Vector's experienced team can conquer complex challenges with flexibility and agility, delivering exceptional, reliable service and solutions to its clients.

