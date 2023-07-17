CHICAGO , July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenwood Project announced today that Kwesi Smith, CFA, former Board President and Global Research Analyst at William Blair, has been named Executive Director effective immediately. In addition, the Board has announced that Sizwe Kamara, CAIA, Executive Director, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, will be the organization's new Board President.

Greenwood Project Announces New Leadership to Introduce Black and Latinx HS and College Students to Financial Services

The announcement comes after an extensive search following the departure of former Executive Director and co-founder, Bevon Joseph, last Fall.

Smith served as Greenwood Project's Board President while working as a Consumer Analyst on the Global Team for William Blair, a long-only fund focused on global growth equities.

"Kwesi's appointment as Executive Director is designed to build on the Greenwood Project's strong foundation and continues to position us for greater impact and growth," said incoming Board President Sizwe Kamara.

Kamara has served as a board member since 2020 and was active in creating the partnership between the Greenwood Project and Morgan Stanley. In addition, he headed the Executive Director search committee. Kamara has 19 years of experience with Morgan Stanley, including roles as a sales director, internal portfolio specialist, and hybrid wholesaler.

"With our new leadership in place, we are poised to develop a pipeline of talented Black and Latinx scholars that will impact the industry. Greenwood Project helps our scholars develop the skills they'll need to succeed in a broad range of positions within financial services organizations," said Kwesi Smith.

The Greenwood Project is a national non-profit founded in 2016 to introduce Black and Latinx high school and college students to careers in financial services and to prepare them to succeed in the industry with skill-building and internships. Since 2016, GP has served over 600 scholars, expanded to a college and high school program, and incorporated a fintech program into the education model.

