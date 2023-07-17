Interos Bolsters Executive Ranks with Addition of Industry-Shaping Leaders Across Supply Chain, Product, and Cyber

Highly accomplished public and private sector industry leaders join fast-growing supply chain resilience company to propel next-stage innovation, growth, and partnerships

ARLINGTON, Va., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interos, creator of the world's leading AI-powered supply chain resilience platform, today appointed three visionary industry leaders to its senior executive and advisory board leadership teams. The appointments of Kiersten E. Todt (Board of Advisors), Adeel Najmi (Chief Product and Technology Officer) and Jason Parikh (Chief Financial Officer) further accelerate momentum at one of Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing companies in the U.S.

Interos (www.Interos.net) provides eco-system mapping and supply chain risk solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Interos) (PRNewswire)

Today's announcement comes in the wake of a spate of new public and private sector agreements for Interos, including transformational agreements with several Fortune 500 companies and the U.S. Navy, among others.

The appointments of deeply knowledgable technology practitioners and thought leaders underscore Interos' mission to fortify fragile global supply chains by delivering end-to-end Resilience By Design TM solutions and dual use technology. Its industry-first platform maps and monitors sub-tier supply chain relationships at scale to pre-empt or minimize systemic risk and stop disruption.

The announcements include:

Kiersten E. Todt, Board of Advisors

A highly respected cybersecurity and homeland security expert, Todt most recently served as Chief of Staff at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security (CISA), where she was responsible for strategic planning, resource allocation, and development of long-range objectives to support the agency's goals of securing the nation's cyber and physical infrastructure and driving down risk. Her involvement in the development of NIST's Cybersecurity Framework and as Executive Director of President Obama's Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity highlight her commitment to advancing cybersecurity practices and shoring up digital supply chains. Following her work on the Commission, she co-founded, with Commission leadership, the Cyber Readiness Institute, specifically focused on cyber tools for small businesses to improve the security of global supply chains.

Adeel Najmi, Chief Product and Technology Officer

Najmi is a trusted supply chain industry authority with over 30 years' experience in senior product, technology, and consulting leadership roles spanning startups and numerous Fortune 500 companies. A holder of 12 patents in supply chain applications, Adeel brings deep experience leveraging advanced data sciences, ML, and AI to deliver breakthrough solutions in supply chain planning, consumer insights, revenue growth, sourcing, and procurement. His proven record includes driving digital transformations at Fortune 500 customers and overseeing 14 product launches. As Chief Product Officer at Interos, Najmi will lead product strategy and AI-first solutions that simplify enterprise business processes, drive growth, and enhance resilience. His appointment strengthens an already talented leadership bench within Interos' product and engineering group, which is focused on helping companies achieve a more granular and actionable view of risk deep into their sub-tier supply chains using AI and ML.

Jason Parikh, Chief Financial Officer

Parikh is an accomplished financial leader and market strategist with over three decades of experience in finance, strategy, operations, and management. He brings extensive SaaS expertise having worked in multiple VC-backed companies spanning cybersecurity, analytics, fintech, sales intelligence, ecommerce, and other sectors. He has held CFO and senior-level finance leadership positions at five publicly traded companies and over ten venture capital-backed firms. Parikh has a deep background leading fast-growing organizations to optimize and scale their processes and operations, and has been directly involved in equity offerings, debt financings, successful IPOs, and multiple M&A transactions. He has raised capital for both public and private companies. Together with the Interos executive team, Parikh will continue the company's focus on sustainable value creation and growth for customers, partners, and other critical stakeholders.

"With the addition of Kiersten, Adeel and Jason, we're building the strongest leadership team in this industry, with deep sector knowledge and insights that will be translated into our product and company vision. We're excited to accelerate innovation and impact while giving our customers the tools to enhance their brands, strengthen their reputation, and grow their profitability," said Interos Founder and CEO Jennifer Bisceglie.

Interos Board of Advisors Chair David Warrick cited the new leaders' proven experience addressing critical risk management and resilience challenges.

"All three leaders bring a track record of success in tackling complex and challenging global opportunities, and importing external perspectives," he said. "These are defining executives who not only understand and believe in where we are going, but have the experience and capabilities to advance that journey."

About Interos

Interos is the AI-first operational resilience company – creating the most trusted and transparent supply chains in the world. Our pioneering scoring and relationship discovery technologies enable customers to automate risk assessment, detection, and response. As the world's first, and only, automated supplier resilience platform, we map and monitor physical and digital supply chains at scale to protect organizations from regulatory violations, unethical labor, cyber-attacks, bankruptcy, catastrophe, and other systemic vulnerabilities. Interos serves a variety of commercial, government, and public sector customers around the world, from within the members of the Five Eyes nations as well as a host of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Media Contact: media@interos.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Interos