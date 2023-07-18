Accolite Ignites Global Enterprises to be Future-Ready with a Generative AI Centre of Excellence

Generative AI CoE to accelerate Accolite

DALLAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolite builds on its Data, Cloud, and Engineering prowess with the recent launch of a new Generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE). The center will showcase Accolite's capabilities in leading edge Generative AI solutions and methods that cut across the hyper-growth firm's deep foundation in digital engineering, cloud modernization and advanced data analytics.

Accolite's Generative AI solutions will help customers turbo-charge their existing operations to be future-ready while ensuring the highest levels of security, privacy and legal compliance. Accolite is partnering with several charter customers to drive differentiated outcomes out of existing processes and quickly assess opportunities in sectors such as financial services, telecom & media, health-care and technology. Accolite's skilled team will continue to support their highly referenceable customers by adopting cloud, data, and AI at the core of their business model.

Accolite's Gen AI CoE will be led by Nij Chawla, Accolite's President of Data & Gen AI, CTO Office, and Industry Solutions. Throughout his career as a leading technologist, Nij has built and delivered data and AI / ML solutions for Global 2000 and Fortune 500 companies. Furthermore, Nij spent the last 9 years in AI and holds 28 patents in the areas of AI hyper-personalization and intelligent process automation.

Commenting on this CoE, Leela Kaza, Accolite Founder & CEO said, "To compete in today's global economy, organizations must pioneer with emerging AI technologies and adopt them throughout their business and technology operations. Our Generative AI Centre of Excellence drives differentiation in the market leveraging our industry expertise, elite talent, sticky client base and approach to innovation."

The CoE will offer a variety of high-value services, including some unique solutions that will lead the industry:

Gen AI Assessment – These rapid assessments will help customers spot opportunities, ideate, and prioritize ideas. Based on the duration of the assessment, outcomes would involve exploring business process efficiency use cases and/or conduct rapid prototyping and support deployment.

Gen AI Accelerators - for domain and cross-functional use cases : Leveraging Accolite's deep domain expertise and experience in technology to design and implement use cases specific to a sector and the context of clients in only a few weeks.

Gen AI Acceleration solutions - Internal solutions will drive unprecedented levels of productivity throughout the development lifecycle while solutions for their customers will be focused on 2 areas:

Gen AI Advisory – Accolite will help develop strategy and roadmaps for clients' long-term AI initiatives. Accolite will provide hands-on guidance with implementing data & privacy & security policies, selecting/integrating the optimal platforms/models and developing agile roadmaps to unlock value for its clients.

"This focus on generative AI is driving global change. We have a fearless DNA, and can leverage our strengths in the digital engineering space and domain expertise to transform our customer's digital journey," commented Leela.

Accolite is a leading Digital Engineering, Cloud and Data & AI services provider that delivers robust digital transformation initiatives to Global 2000 customers. Accolite provides these services to the banking and financial services, insurance, technology, media and telecom, healthcare, and logistics industries. Accolite has 3,000 professionals globally and a presence across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit www.accolite.com.

