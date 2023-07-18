AdminaHealth Introduces New Intuitive Billing Suite User Interface

GREENWICH, Conn., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, the leading provider of employee benefits billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, announces the release of the new intuitive AdminaHealth Billing Suite® user interface. Building upon the groundbreaking success of its automated reconciliation, consolidation, and payment features, AdminaHealth is taking a major leap forward with a new user-driven interface that further revolutionizes the administration of employee benefits premium billing.

"This release marks a major milestone in our mission to transform the way employee benefits billing is administered."

The new user interface (UI) empowers brokers, carriers, and employers with greater control and independence, and transforms how they manage employee benefits premium billing. Those who previewed the system were thoroughly impressed by the robust capabilities.

The updated AdminaHealth Billing Suite UI features:

Innovative design. A fresh look and feel that is both aesthetically attractive and exceptionally user-friendly, ensuring a seamless experience for all users.

Comprehensive billing reconciliation process. Users have real-time visibility into the health of their billing processes. The suite syncs with users' monthly workflows, allowing for efficient reconciliation of billing cycles and facilitating streamlined operations.

On-time reconciliation and bill pay. Tracking the progress of all clients and their individual billing cycles is remarkably easy. Users can effortlessly maintain an organized billing workflow and be assured of timely payment.

Founded in 2014, AdminaHealth continues its commitment to provide cutting-edge solutions that simplify and enhance benefits billing management. By incorporating user feedback and leveraging the latest technology advancements, the company once again exceeds industry expectations.

"We are proud to introduce the new AdminaHealth Billing Suite UI," said Robert A. Bull, CEO and Founding Member of AdminaHealth. "This release marks a major milestone in our mission to transform the way employee benefits premium billing is administered. The new interface, along with the advanced features, enables our clients to optimize the platform's capabilities right from the start for greater efficiency and improved business outcomes."

AdminaHealth will showcase operation of the new user-driven UI and how it transforms billing processes during a live demo on July 26, 2023. Those who would like to attend can register at AdminaHealth.com.

About AdminaHealth

AdminaHealth is the leading provider of patented billing and payment solutions for the insurance industry. The company's innovative platform simplifies the administration of benefits and streamlines payment processes for brokers, carriers, employers, and third-party administrators.

