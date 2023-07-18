Infleqtion and QinetiQ Win Award to Apply Quantum Computing to Logistics

OXFORD, England, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infleqtion, the world's quantum information company, and QinetiQ, a leading defense company, are thrilled to announce their successful bid for the Quantum End-to-end Compilation for Combinatorial Optimisation (QECCO) project through Innovate UK. This groundbreaking initiative will focus on using quantum algorithms to solve complex combinatorial optimisation problems in logistics and deliver this crucial quantum software capability to the UK National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC). These optimisation problems are critical for national security yet often computationally intractable using classical computers, but quantum computers have the potential to provide significant speedups.

QECCO will address key challenges in the logistics sector, including job-shop scheduling, packing, routing, and satisfiability problems. These complex problems possess high business value, limited classical solutions, and tremendous potential for quantum solutions. Through stakeholder workshops and collaborations with end-users in logistics and transport, QECCO will identify specific high-impact target problems and refine algorithmic implementations.

The project team comprises experts in quantum software development, algorithmic implementation, and benchmarking, with a strong foundation from Infleqtion's Superstaq platform, which has already demonstrated enhanced solution quality on real quantum hardware, along with the Supermarq benchmarking infrastructure for performance evaluation.

"We are delighted to be part of the QECCO project and collaborate with QinetiQ to unlock the full potential of quantum computing," said Dr Timothy Ballance, GM of Infleqtion UK. "This project aligns perfectly with our vision of applying quantum technology to solve real-world problems. With our cutting-edge software capabilities and QinetiQ's expertise in dual-use logistics applications, we are confident that we can deliver groundbreaking solutions for the UK."

Dr Gillian Marshall, QinetiQ's Senior Fellow for Quantum Technologies said "QinetiQ is excited to be supporting Infleqtion on the QECCO project. Infleqtion is a natural partner of choice for QinetiQ. Their market-leading quantum technologies fit well with QinetiQ's own quantum information processing and classical/quantum engineering and integration expertise, and we look forward to building on this success together."

"The advances being made in Quantum technology offer some of the most exciting opportunities in the innovation pipeline for the years ahead, potentially revolutionising everything from medical diagnostics and autonomous vehicles, to military navigation and cybersecurity. This report highlights just how important the commercialisation of quantum technology will be in unleashing the UK's full potential as a science superpower," said Minister of State at the new Department for Science, Innovation and Technology George Freeman MP.

"Our exceptional researchers, businesses and innovators are continuously pushing the boundaries of Quantum Technology development, placing the UK at the leading edge of this field," said Will Drury, executive director of digital and technologies at Innovate UK.

In May 2022, Infleqtion acquired Chicago-based Super.tech, a leading quantum software company that accelerates the development and adoption of quantum computing. The company was spun out of pioneering quantum computing research from EPiQC, an NSF Expedition in Computing at the University of Chicago. Super.tech is embedded in Argonne National Laboratory's Chain Reaction Innovations program and also incubated by Duality , the first accelerator dedicated exclusively to supporting quantum startups, operated by the Chicago Quantum Exchange and UChicago's Polsky Center.

"We are pleased to see Infleqtion's software capabilities expand in the UK as the country has a strong track record of innovation in science and technology. We recognize the strong partnership between the UK and Chicago as global partners, and we look forward to working with our UK colleagues to accelerate the development and adoption of quantum computing," said Infleqtion's VP of Quantum Software, Pranav Gokhale.

"Quantum is unquestionably one of the most exciting new technologies in development, with the potential to reshape global solutions for generations to come. And that ripple effect comes from auspicious beginnings in the heart of Illinois," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Rooted in the groundbreaking quantum computing research coming out of the University of Chicago, Argonne Laboratory, and the Chicago Quantum Exchange, the impact of Infleqtion's work will now stretch to our global partners in the United Kingdom to increase efficiency and continue to build the quantum network worldwide," said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

The partnership is expected to last for three years and will result in the development of new software tools and applications for quantum-enabled systems. By compiling end-user applications directly to quantum hardware, Infleqtion aims to leverage the unique characteristics of quantum computing to achieve faster and more efficient solutions, making quantum technology more accessible and easier for various finance, healthcare, and national security applications.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion delivers high-value quantum information precisely where it is needed. By operating at the Edge, our software-configured, quantum-enabled products deliver unmatched levels of precision and power, generating streams of high-value information for commercial organizations, the United States, and allied governments. With 16 years of ColdQuanta's pioneering quantum research as our foundation, our hardware products and AI-powered solutions address critical market needs in PNT, global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing. Headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Boulder, CO; Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; Melbourne, AU; and Oxford, UK. Learn how Infleqtion is revolutionizing how we communicate, navigate, and discover at www.Infleqtion.com .

Infleqtion UK is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the flagship commercial brand Infleqtion. Infleqtion UK has a fully equipped quantum research laboratory and established production facilities in Oxford for its UK-developed Photonically Integrated Cold Atom Source (PICAS) product. The company conducts advanced research and development in inertial sensing and advanced timing for navigation within GNSS-denied environments, radiofrequency sensors for communications and defense applications, memory modules for secure quantum networks, and quantum information platforms for computation and simulation.

About QinetiQ

Headquartered in the UK, QinetiQ is a leading global research and engineering company that creates, tests, and uses the latest technologies for defence and security customers, providing mission-critical solutions that deliver operational advantage. The company's expertise in the application of quantum computing to real-world problems makes it a natural partner for Infleqtion in the QECCO project.

