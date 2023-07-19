HealthSnap and Prisma Health Expand Program; Provide Greater Access to Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Care Management Platform

Prisma Health to expand its virtual care management services with HealthSnap and widen program access to 20,000 patients managing chronic conditions

MIAMI, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthSnap , a leading virtual care management platform, and Prisma Health , the largest healthcare organization in South Carolina, today announced the expansion of their existing Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) program following improved provider and patient experience, and clinical outcomes.

Prisma Health to expand its virtual care management services with HealthSnap and widen program access to 20,000 patients managing chronic conditions (PRNewswire)

Prisma Health to expand its RPM and CCM services with HealthSnap and widen program access to 20,000 chronic patients

Prisma Health has improved health equity, access, and outcomes for thousands of people across South Carolina by successfully delivering next-generation remote care delivery models with a highly-integrated care management solution with Epic. Originally announced in July 2022 , the program has already shown meaningful results across Prisma Health's chronic populations including hypertension, heart failure, Type 2 Diabetes, and obesity. This success has led to expanding Prisma Health's remote care programs. This expansion will enable wider access, including 81 new primary care physicians to provide RPM and CCM service access to more than 20,000 individuals in high-risk chronic populations.

"Over 70% of all Medicare-aged South Carolinians have at least 2 or more chronic conditions.* We continue to be encouraged by the clinical outcomes of HealthSnap's virtual care management programs in areas notoriously below the national standards of healthcare outcomes. We look forward to expanding our reach to high-risk, high-cost chronic populations," said Angela Orsky, Senior Vice President, Value-Based Care & Clinical Integration at Prisma Health

In recent years, HealthSnap has emerged as a leader in the virtual care management space, partnering directly with hospital systems and healthcare providers to enhance care management services for chronic disease patient populations and support improved outcomes and revenue streams through novel methods, including patented billing reports. By promoting continuity of care in the home and delivering ongoing personalized care management, education, and care coordination, HealthSnap is powering a new paradigm in chronic condition management that has led to the following Prisma Health results:

82% of all program patients lowered their blood pressure from baseline readings

A 73% reduction in program patients from stage 2 HTN at baseline

A reduction of 18.7mmHg and 10.5mmHg in systolic and diastolic blood pressure respectively in severely hypertensive program patients (SBP >140, DBP >90)

"Prisma Health has set the standard for the future of personalized remote care management today. We look forward to supporting their world-class care for all seniors living with one or more chronic conditions across South Carolina," said Samson Magid, Co-Founder and CEO of HealthSnap.

Looking ahead, Prisma Health plans to roll out services utilizing the HealthSnap platform to all ambulatory primary care sites over the next 12 months, including 46 new practice sites and 282 Advanced Practice Providers (APPs).

*Source: South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

ABOUT HEALTHSNAP

HealthSnap is an integrated virtual care management platform that helps healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes, reduce utilization, and diversify revenue streams. From chronic disease-agnostic Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) to AI-guided care coordination, virtual care delivery, patented billing tools, population analytics - and so much more, HealthSnap is the simplest way to manage chronic conditions remotely.

Visit www.healthsnap.io or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

HealthSnap Media Contact:

Sunny Ghia

sunny@healthsnap.io

(888) 780-1872 Ext. 701

ABOUT PRISMA HEALTH

Prisma Health is a private nonprofit health company and the largest healthcare organization in South Carolina. The company has 29,500 team members, 18 acute and specialty hospitals, 2,947 beds, 300 outpatient sites, and more than 5,100 employed and independent clinicians across its clinically integrated inVio Health Network. Along with this innovative network, Prisma Health serves almost 1.5 million unique patients annually in its 21-county market area that covers 50% of South Carolina. Prisma Health's goal is to improve the health of all South Carolinians by enhancing clinical quality, the patient experience and access to affordable care, as well as conducting clinical research and training the next generation of medical professionals. Learn more at PrismaHealth.org .

Prisma Health Media Contact:

Tammie Epps

tammie.epps@prismahealth.org

803-318-1598

HealthSnap (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HealthSnap