HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer highlights the Manhattan Project and J. Robert Oppenheimer's role in the development of the atomic bomb. With the first reviews rolling in, using phrases like "spectacular achievement," "audacious," and "a total knockout," it is clear that history will be the forefront of upcoming media. Kevin Schewe contributes to this interest with his historical fiction premises, and his work will captivate the Oppenheimer audience.

In the first installment of the Bad Love series, Bad Love Strikes, Schewe reasserts that President Franklin Roosevelt (FDR) was concerned Hitler's Nazi Germany could win the race to become the first nation with an atomic bomb. FDR commissions Albert Einstein to build a functional time-travel machine called the White Hole Project as a back-up plan to the Manhattan Project – only to be used for the extreme case to foil Hitler's plans in the event Germany wins the race.

The most recent part of his series, Bad Love Tigers is an action-adventure about a misfit group of young adventurers, known as the Bad Love Gang, who come of age as they use a time-travel machine called the White Hole Project to travel back to the World War II era, meet with President Roosevelt and embark on a perilous secret mission to protect an alien spaceship and defeat the Japanese in combat. Keeping America's most important and deepest national secret safe at Area-51 hinges on the success of their quest. The Bad Love Tigers screenplay is an international success, winning over 350 awards and finding acclaim at film festivals in dozens of countries, including Cannes World Film Festival, Madrid Arthouse Film Festival, Rome International Movie Awards, New York International Film Awards, The Los Angeles Movie Awards, Vegas Movie Awards, and many more.

