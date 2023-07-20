ArbiterSports Partners with SquadLocker to Bring Custom Apparel to School Athletics Programs Across the Country

ArbiterSports Partners with SquadLocker to Bring Custom Apparel to School Athletics Programs Across the Country

Expanding its athletic event management offerings, ArbiterSports is Making Custom Apparel, Spirit Wear, and Team Gear Readily Available to 65 Million Americans.

SANDY, Utah , July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArbiterSports, the unrivaled pioneer in athletic management software for nearly four decades, announced a strategic partnership with SquadLocker , the leader in custom team apparel software and fulfillment services.

Expanding its athletic event management offerings, ArbiterSports is making custom apparel, spirit wear, and team gear readily available to 65 million Americans through a strategic partnership with SquadLocker. (PRNewswire)

ArbiterSports Partners with SquadLocker to Bring Custom Apparel to School Athletics Programs Across the Country.

Known for providing athletic departments and sports leagues with a streamlined, all-in-one solution for managing athletic events, ArbiterSports is set to enhance its comprehensive offering by integrating with SquadLocker's apparel solution. SquadLocker provides a complete custom apparel solution, including an e-commerce platform, custom apparel decoration, and fulfillment.

"We are excited to work with ArbiterSports on bringing unique shopping experiences to life for their national scholastic sports community. Through these existing customer journeys, SquadLocker will provide custom apparel, spirit wear, and team gear to enhance the experience of school sports, activities, and events year-round," said George Overholser, SquadLocker CEO.

ArbiterSports' users can purchase custom apparel and spirit wear for their school and all supported activities and sports on the platform.

"Our partnership with SquadLocker brings a new level of customization, convenience, and opportunity to school athletic programs nationwide", said Kyle Ford, ArbiterSports CEO. "We are committed to continually enhancing our platform to meet the evolving needs of athletic departments and sports leagues, and this partnership is a testament to that commitment."

The ArbiterSports team apparel stores are expected to launch at the end of the summer, just in time for the fall sports season.

About ArbiterSports

For 39 years, ArbiterSports has been the leader in athletic management software, offering innovative solutions that revolutionize event and program management. With their flagship products, Arbiter Eligibility, Arbiter Pay, Arbiter Registration, and Arbiter Scheduling, they have processed over $2 billion in payments and served the needs of more than 1 million families. Trusted by over 5,000 leagues and utilized by over 35,000 schools, ArbiterSports' stands apart as the only comprehensive all-in-one solution designed based on customer feedback and backed by their knowledgeable customer success team.

ArbiterSports enables streamlined operations, enhanced efficiency, and an exceptional experience for educators, families, officials, and organizations.

To learn more, visit their website, www.arbitersports.com . To stay updated on the latest news and updates, connect with them on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

About SquadLocker

SquadLocker is the leading custom apparel manufacturer and e-commerce solution for sports organizations, schools, and businesses. Through innovative online tools, SquadLocker makes it easy to create, manage, and distribute custom apparel. The SquadLocker platform integrates with sports and scholastic management software to empower teams, leagues, and organizations far and wide. SquadLocker combines software acumen and textile expertise to mass-customize decorated custom apparel and free up time for organizers, coaches, teachers, and youth leaders.

In addition to working with 70+ top brands including Under Armour®, Adidas®, and Nike®, SquadLocker manufactures a proprietary sublimated uniform line ( SquadGEAR™ ) which facilitates immediate production and shipping achieving top-speed turnaround.

To learn more, visit the SquadLocker website, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Lara Michaud, SquadLocker

media@squadlocker.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ArbiterSports; SquadLocker