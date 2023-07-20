Curbio Named a Finalist for the 2023 Inman Innovator Awards

POTOMAC, Md., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the real estate industry's leading solution for pre-listing home improvement, has been named a finalist for the 2023 Inman Innovator Awards in the Company of the Year category. Founded in 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards honor companies, individuals and new technology that increases productivity, efficiency and transparency in the real estate industry.

Curbio is a groundbreaking PropTech company that serves as a trusted partner for real estate agents who want to win listings and get them market-ready with ease. The company provides an elevated home improvement experience for agents and their listing clients, acting as the licensed and insured contractor on pre-listing projects of any size. Curbio's pay-at-closing terms, in-house customer success team, and innovative project management technology enables Realtors to get all of their listings ready for market quickly and sold for top dollar.

"We are thrilled to be named a finalist for an Inman Innovator Award, a prestigious award that recognizes the most innovative leaders in the residential real estate industry. Curbio is revolutionizing the way that agents win listings and get them ready for market. We are honored to be recognized for our work as we continue to transform the pre-sale home improvement space," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio.

Curbio continues to innovate beyond their core home improvement product offerings. In February 2023, the company launched a first-of-its-kind mobile app that empowers Realtors with real-time estimates on pre-listing home improvements and ROI data. They also began offering free estimates on necessary repairs identified in inspection reports, and added home staging to their suite of in-house services.

Finalists for the Inman Innovator Awards were selected following an open call for nominations that netted 288 nominees. Winners will be honored next month at Inman Connect Las Vegas. The full list of finalists can be found on Inman's website.

Curbio is on a mission to help real estate agents fix and update homes before they go on the market, so they sell quickly and for the best price, with zero payment due until closing. Founded in 2017, Curbio has quickly become the largest national home improvement company dedicated to pre-listing repairs, updates, and renovations. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use app that accelerates project timelines by 50%, while removing the delays, uncertainties and other frustrations that have plagued home improvement for decades. Their rapid time to listing, coupled with a turn-key approach and project ROI expertise, has made Curbio the most trusted fix first, pay-at-closing home improvement partner to thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, including eXp realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & Foster, @properties and many more.

