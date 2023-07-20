The League of Professional Theatre Women is pleased to announce Partnerships and Panels for the 2023 Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award October 9th - 15th, 2023

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Excitement is building for the 5th Gilder-Coigney International Theatre Award Program (GCITA), presented by the League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW). Appropriately named to honor the memory of two exceptional women artists often referred to as "global catalytic forces", program activities are scheduled to take place October 9th - 13th, 2023.

League of Professional Theatre Women Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award (PRNewswire)

Program directors Linda Chapman and Joan D. Firestone are delighted to announce a deeply meaningful collaboration with the CUNY Mexican Studies Institute at Lehman College (José Higuera López, PhD, Director), where the GCITA Ceremony will take place on October 10th, 2023. The event honors the current Awardee, Petrona de la Cruz, and celebrates the artistic excellence of her 17 colleagues from across the globe, giving special recognition to two-time finalist Maya Zbib from Lebanon.

We are also renewing our partnership with the esteemed La Mama ETC (Mia Yoo, Artistic Director), which will host four panel discussions among GCITA nominees, other international artists, and local theatre women. Panels will be in the afternoons throughout the week, in a hybrid format, with in-person and virtual attendance. Topics will address the many ways in which women around the world are using theatre as an agent of change.

The Mexican Consulate will be hosting a special event with Petrona de la Cruz on Friday, October 13th; the details will be forthcoming. She enjoys a vital, ongoing relationship with the Hemispheric Institute , which will contribute to the week-long program of activities as well.

The LPTW Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award was established in 2011 in honor of Rosamond Gilder and Martha Coigney, two legendary theatre women whose work on the international stage proved that theatre knows no international boundaries. Presented every three years, this Award acknowledges the exceptional work of theatre women around the world and aims to make a difference in the life and career of an international woman theatre artist as she has made in the lives of her audiences and her culture.

LPTW has been leading the gender parity conversation in professional theatre for 40 years. To promote visibility and increase opportunities for women in our industry, we offer public programming, conduct advocacy projects, generate research reports and other publications, celebrate industry luminaries, highlight the legacy of historic visionaries, and serve as a professional development organization for our members.

For more information about the GCITA Program, visit our website:

https://www.theatrewomen.org/2023-gcita-award

