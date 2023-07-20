WiMi's Research on Human-Computer Interaction System for Intelligent Connected Vehicles Based on Big Data and Hybrid Algorithm

BEIJING, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that they are working on a human-computer interaction(HCI) system for intelligent connected vehicles(ICV) based on big data and hybrid algorithm. Human-computer interaction refers to the data exchange and mutual understanding between humans and machines through specific sensors and interfaces with the support of certain interaction technologies. With the continuous expansion of HCI applications, the HCI environment becomes more and more complex, and users have higher and higher requirements for the naturalness and accuracy of HCI. Applying artificial intelligence to the key technologies of human-computer interaction is an important way to solve the bottleneck of current human-computer interaction technologies.

By building a big data platform for traffic, real-time vehicle dynamic information is collected and processed in real-time to plan the optimal path, and the information is comprehensive and lag-free. WiMi also researched the influence of various elements on interaction behavior, to build a human-computer interactive model for intelligent networked vehicles and achieve a fast and comprehensive response. Using big data technology to process real-time data, algorithms are used to help intelligent vehicles find the best driving path and pass it to the networked vehicles through the human-computer interaction system, which realizes human-computer interaction and parallel processing and calculation of data in networked vehicles and saves various resource costs.

WiMi's human-computer interaction system for intelligent connected vehicles based on big data and hybrid algorithm can accumulate many derived big data, including state monitoring, interaction control, personal preference and web service data, which can be used for active learning and self-adaptation of in-vehicle systems. As road and vehicle states change, online models of HCI in intelligent vehicles will improve autonomous driving performance. Based on various advanced sensors and on-board intelligent computing platforms equipped with ICVs, combined with state recognition and monitoring technologies, a multi-sensor computing system with active sensing capability is formed for monitoring and recognizing cognitive load, secondary activities, emotional states, action postures and fatigue, thus improving driving safety and reliability.

With the development and upgrading of the automotive industry, ICV will become a new generation of transportation, and WiMi's innovative ICV human-computer interactive system deeply integrates big data and hybrid algorithmic technology, grasps the development direction of human-technology integration, and will promote the intelligent and networked development of the automotive industry.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.