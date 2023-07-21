Dealer Trade Network Partners with Automotive Ventures and Welcomes Industry Expert Steve Greenfield as Company Advisor

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Trade Network, the inventory optimization solution for new car dealerships, announced today a partnership with Automotive Ventures' DealerFund, and that Steve Greenfield will serve as a Strategic Advisor to the company effective immediately. The Automotive Ventures DealerFund has the most progressive, technology-driven dealership principals as limited partners, and Greenfield brings his extensive industry expertise to Dealer Trade Network, as the company continues to expand its value proposition and its data footprint to enhance its position as America's Trading Floor for New Cars.

"We are passionate about developing cutting edge tools for our industry and dealer customers that ultimately allow us to deliver the best end-to-end new car trade and fulfillment services," said Christian Miller, Dealer Trade Network's CEO. "Steve's experience and passion for shepherding evolutionary solutions in the automotive industry will be a major catalyst for Dealer Trade Network."

Greenfield has over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, has overseen more than $1 billion in automotive technology acquisitions, is the author of the book, "The Future of Automotive Retail," and is the founder and CEO of Automotive Ventures, a VC firm focused on the next wave of innovation in transportation technology.

"Dealer Trade Network has done an incredible job integrating technology and data into traditional locator services, and, backed by our new DealerFund, I am looking forward to assisting the team to accelerate their development of new solutions for the benefit of the automotive industry," said Greenfield. "I am thrilled to have an opportunity to strategically help the company build upon the amazing value they've already delivered to dealers."

With Greenfield as a Strategic Advisor, Dealer Trade Network will be launching several new strategies and products for its dealership customers. The initial focus being on data driven solutions and visibility.

With a combination of proprietary software, trusted industry relationships, and deep market expertise, Dealer Trade Network manages the end-to-end trade and fulfillment process that moves new vehicles between franchise dealerships so that dealers can match their floor plans with local market demands. The company moves over 1,000 new vehicles each month across its network of 4,000+ franchise auto dealers. For more information, visit dealertradenetwork.com.

