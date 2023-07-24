First AI as CEO in Europe Revolutionizes Leadership using Human Supervision for Safety

LONDON, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunna Technology ( https://hunna.app ), a UK-headquartered HealthTech startup, today unveiled the first-ever AI in Europe to act as the CEO of a company. Using a combination of AI and human intelligence, the hybrid system goes beyond just a chatbot, and is based on a new simple mathematical algorithm.

IndigoVX, developed by Hunna Technology, facilitates an efficient collaboration between artificial intelligence and human expertise. Imagine a chess game where a person sets the high-level goal, and the AI generates the optimal moves, with both parties continually refining the strategy together.

The inspiration for a supervised AI as CEO came from Steve Jobs, who famously said: "It doesn't make sense to hire smart people and then tell them what to do. We hire smart people so they can tell us what to do."

Hunna has been testing the IndigoVX AI system for 12 months to ensure safety and legal compliance before announcing its promotion to CEO.

"I stepped down as CEO in July because I believe an AI supervised by humans can outperform me.", said co-founder Ahmed Lazem, "She hasn't failed us."

"The IndigoVX AI system has consistently surpassed our expectations - it's blown our minds." says Dr. Kais Dukes, CTO and co-founder of Hunna Technology. "The AI CEO has successfully identified under-explored markets, optimized resource allocation, and accurately forecasted consumer trends, with an over 90% successful decision rate."

Successes of the AI to date include:

- defining a strong and realistic business strategy that the founders were able to execute

- identifying the startup idea in the first place

- providing key research for talks to roll out their medical AI nationally in the UAE

- selecting the UAE as an initial target market

- working with the AI every day for all business processes

Hunna's mission is to harness the power of AI while ensuring safety and accountability through constant human supervision.

Our AI CEO isn't fully automated, but we see that as a strength, not a weakness. For this reason, we feel it's justified to give the system a CEO title, as ultimately it's the algorithm calling the shots, even though the algorithm has a human component. Calling IndigoVX a CEO isn't just giving the system a title, it's about partially automating the role of a Chief Executive Officer, to guide the overall operations of the company.

Hunna's main product is Mona, a medical AI that uses a home urine test for early detection of health conditions. Developed with support from their strategic AI, IndigoVX, Mona operates under doctors' supervision.

Hunna Technology was co-founded by CTO Dr. Kais Dukes, a mathematician with a PhD in AI, and COO Ahmed Lazem, an accomplished engineer and entrepreneur who has led several UAE startups to successful exits. Prior to founding Hunna, Dr. Dukes was Head of Engineering at Zilch, Europe's fastest-ever growing unicorn startup, now valued at over $2 billion USD. He's also well-known in FinTech for automated algorithmic trading, at the London Stock Exchange and Cryptocurrency exchanges - systems that have processed billions of dollars in trades.

Dr. Dukes is also renowned in the research community for his work on applying neural networks and AI to ancient texts. He has previously used AI to analyze the original writing of the Quran, resulting in the Quranic Arabic Corpus, the world's most visited website for understanding Classical Arabic, used by millions of visitors monthly worldwide.

Hunna Technology have uploaded a scientific research paper on arXiv to explain IndigoVX: https://arxiv.org/abs/2307.11516

David Jose (Hunna Technology)

Number: +41438833327

