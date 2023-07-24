The State of Utah Launches CSS IMPACT! Financial Cloud for its Office of State Debt Collection's Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of Utah, recognized as a prominent technology hub, has launched their new Cloud Collections Financial Ecosystem, CSS IMPACT! HD™ 2.0. CSS, Inc., a leader in innovation in the financial services, proudly delivers enterprise-grade financial ecosystems and omnichannel contact engagement solutions, catering to all verticals of the financial industry.

CSS IMPACT (PRNewsfoto/CSS, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The State of Utah is a vibrant tech hub rapidly expanding and quickly becoming synonymous with cutting-edge technology. Affectionately known as the "Silicon Slopes," this dynamic region stretching from Salt Lake City to Provo, with its epicenter in Lehi, is home to a constellation of industry giants such as Adobe, Ancestry, and Overstock.com, just to name a few.

This monumental deployment signals Utah's unwavering commitment to modernizing its debt-management processes through highly tailored and automated workflows, all while upholding strict governance controls and a remarkable level of transparency. Moreover, the State is determined to revolutionize citizen engagement by embracing state-of-the-art digital technologies and services, fostering unprecedented levels of consumer participation and delivering enhanced services that cater to the needs of its citizens.

The implementation of the groundbreaking HD 2.0 Collections Ecosystem is perfectly aligned with State's vision of establishing a cutting-edge centralized debt management automation system. This revolutionary platform empowers the State to optimize its workforce resources, driving new revenue management strategies, prioritizing customer service, and ultimately fueling exceptional revenue growth. Joining the ranks of other esteemed technology pioneers like the City of San Francisco, the County of Santa Clara "Silicon Valley," and the City of Pittsburgh, the State of Utah is taking its place among the elite government agencies harnessing the transformative potential of CSS's Enterprise Debt Collections Ecosystem Financial Cloud Platform.

"Through the strategic implementation of our cutting-edge 'NextGen' HD 2.0 Collections Ecosystem, the State is poised to revolutionize its legacy systems, unlocking a world of possibilities for users & citizens. Streamlining processes and supercharging efficiencies, effectiveness, and transparency will be just the beginning. Brace yourself for a seismic shift that will propel the State to new heights of financial success, boosting revenues while delivering an unparalleled experience to its cherished citizens," exclaimed Carl Briganti, the visionary President and CEO of CSS, Inc.

About Utah State

The State of Utah is known for having some of the best skiing in the country and it has been coined as "Silicon Slopes" as one of the most vibrant and fastest growing tech centers in the nation. The state is the 13th-largest by area within the fifty U.S. states, with a population over three million, it is the 30th-most-populous and 11th-least-densely populated. Urban development is mostly concentrated in two areas: the Wasatch Front in the north-central part of the state, which is home to roughly two-thirds of the population and includes the capital city, Salt Lake City; and Washington County in the south, with more than 170,000 residents.

The state has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation. In 2013, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated that Utah had the second-fastest-growing population of any state.

About Utah - Office of State Debt Collection (OSDC)

The Office of State Debt Collection (OSDC)'s mission is to maximize receipt of money to the State of Utah by effectively managing and collecting state receivables.

About - Utah Department of Technology Services (DTS)

The state of Utah Department of Technology Services (DTS) provides innovative, secure, and cost-effective technology solutions that are convenient and empower the State's partner agencies to better serve and simplify the lives of Utah residents.

For more information, please visit http://utah.gov

About CSS

CSS, Inc. is a leading provider of complete enterprise-level Financial Ecosystems for the financial services industry. Our diverse range of solutions caters to all verticals and allows businesses to modernize their revenue and payment management systems by consolidating them into a single, unified enterprise-level cloud-based financial ecosystem with a wide range of fully integrated merchant services. This comprehensive solution unifies all areas of the enterprise, ensuring the highest level of financial transparency.

As pioneers in the industry, CSS prides itself on continuously introducing an innovative line of products such as the revolutionary COLLECTOR IQ+ & IMPACT IQ+. This powerful application seamlessly integrates Ai and Machine Learning into the debt-recovery workflows, providing both system administrators and agents with an intuitive and powerful set of dynamic tools for an unparalleled experience. Discover the future of financial management with CSS.

To learn more about how municipalities are leveraging CSS's Cloud Financial Ecosystem, please visit https://www.cssimpact.com/collections or download our brochure at http://brochure.cssimpact.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CSS, Inc.