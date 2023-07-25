Trace Genomics expands relationship with CHS Inc.

Trace Genomics helps CHS Inc. deliver agronomic insights to growers through their Advanced Soil Analytics platform

AMES, Iowa, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace Genomics, an industry-leading provider of science-validated soil biology insights, has expanded its relationship with CHS Inc., one of the nation's leading agribusinesses. With this expansion, an increasing number of CHS growers and geographies will have access to the Trace insights that are integrated into the CHS Advanced Soil Analytics (ASA) program and Major Carbon Initiative (MCI).

In Fall 2021, CHS launched its ASA program with integrated Trace Genomics technology to improve pathogen and nutrient management, as well as its MCI for soil carbon-capture strategies.

"Soil is fundamental to agriculture. Using next-generation soil genomics analysis to tell us which pests, pathogens and beneficials are present and at what levels, our agronomists can better serve the needs of our growers in optimizing inputs and practices for sustainable production," said Dean Hendrickson, VP of Marketing and Business Development at CHS Inc.

Trace Genomics performs comprehensive soil biology, chemistry, and carbon testing at their Ames Innovation Center, delivering targeted insights and actions at cost-speed-scale-accuracy for partners who are advancing modern, sustainable farming solutions. These insights are encompassed in TraceCOMPLETE™ - a comprehensive package to analyze soil properties and enable agronomy solutions for pathogen, nutrient, and soil health management.

"Trace is committed to providing trusted, accurate, and timely soil insights to elevate the agronomic recommendations delivered by the team at CHS," said Trace Genomics CEO and Co-Founder, Poornima Parameswaran. "With TraceCOMPLETE, we are delivering value-add, genomics-powered data for the sustainable management of agriculture's greatest asset: soil."

About Trace Genomics

Trace Genomics is a pioneer in the use of hi-definition genomics, soil science and machine learning to activate the hidden insights in soil for economic and ecosystem benefits. Where most companies deliver a partial picture, we provide a comprehensive and precise understanding of the soil's composition—analyzing the soil's biology, physical properties and chemistry. Trace Genomics delivers targeted database insights and actions at cost-speed-scale-accuracy for partners who are advancing modern farming solutions.

About CHS

CHS Inc. (www.chsinc.com) creates connections to empower agriculture. As a leading global agribusiness and the largest farmer-owned cooperative in the United States, CHS serves customers in 65 countries and employs nearly 10,000 people worldwide. We provide critical crop inputs, market access and risk management services that help farmers feed the world. Our diversified agronomy, grains, foods and energy businesses recorded revenues of $47.8 billion in fiscal year 2022. We advance sustainability through our commitment to being stewards of the environment, building economic viability and strengthening community and employee well-being.

