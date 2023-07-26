InQuisient Announces Latest Version of Flagship Product: InQuisient Platform v10.7

RESTON, Va., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InQuisient, a recognized leader in data management solutions spanning strategic planning and enterprise architecture through portfolios and cyber maturity, today announced the latest version of its flagship product, the InQuisient Platform v10.7, is immediately available.

"This new version continues InQuisient's tradition of giving management all the tools they need to make the right decisions at the right time," said Scott Dixon Smith, Chief Executive Officer, InQuisient. "InQuisient was founded with the goal of making data work for everyone. Since 2004, we have transformed the way enterprises interact with their data, and we look forward to continuing to provide strategic enterprise planning solutions to our clients in the Federal and commercial sectors."

InQuisient has served agencies across the Federal Government and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for more than two decades, as well as financial services clients in the commercial sector. InQuisient manages more projects and affects more project dollars than any other EA or IT Portfolio Management system in the world, including managing more than $6 billion in IT Systems for the DoD.

"We are excited to once again lead the way in this complex arena by delivering the industry's most complete and innovative platform for enterprises to unify, align, innovate and drive strategic initiatives at every level," said Randy DeWoolfson, Chairman & Chief Innovation Officer, InQuisient.

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® serves as InQuisient's Master Government Aggregator, making the company's leading enterprise planning solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and Federal, State and Local, and Education contracts.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with InQuisient and our reseller partners to support the launch of the InQuisient Platform v10.7," said Brian O'Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. "This solution revolutionizes data management and empowers agencies to unlock the full potential of their data. With InQuisient's steadfast commitment to innovation, combined with our expertise in Government IT distribution, we are confident that the new solution will drive efficiency and productivity for many agencies across the Public Sector."

The InQuisient Platform v10.7 is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the InQuisient team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 or InQuisient@carahsoft.com.

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations with security solutions to safeguard their cyber ecosystem. To learn more about Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/cybersecurity.

About InQuisient

InQuisient is a comprehensive enterprise strategic planning solution that unifies strategic planning, enterprise architecture, portfolio and project management, and technology asset management, together with robust data integration, metadata management, risk and health management, resource management and more all in one easy to use platform. For more information, please visit www.inquisient.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

