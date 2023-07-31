KARISMA HOTELS & RESORTS LAUNCHES AUTISM CONCIERGE

Achieves Autism Double-Checked certification for select resort brands in Mexico and the Dominican Republic

MIAMI, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Karisma Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with Autism Double-Checked, is pleased to announce the introduction of the world's first-ever Autism Concierge. providing a dedicated contact for all autism-related questions and serving as an extension of the Autism Double-Checked comprehensive three-part training program.

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is the first hotel group to offer an Autism Concierge, which encourages guests traveling with a child with autism or adult guests with autism to ask about specific needs through a concierge contact found within the resort's visitor guide. Guests looking for support as they plan their vacation can contact the Autism Concierge by emailing autism_concierge@karismahotels.com.

"We continually work to exceed our guests' expectations by adapting ourselves to their needs," said Daniel Lozano, Vice President of Operations at Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "In addition to ongoing training, this added resource will assure guests that we take their concerns seriously and that we want them to feel at home at our resorts."

Every member of Karisma Hotels & Resorts staff has completed a number of Autism Double-Checked courses in "Assisting Guests with Autism" and all staff that are in contact with guests have been trained in the specific situations that guests with autism may face during their stay. In 2023, Karisma Hotels & Resorts also plans to introduce temporary door alarms (available to guests upon request). These alarms will allow guests to vacation with peace of mind knowing their loved ones are safe and secure. These initiatives exist as part of Karisma Hotels & Resorts overarching inclusion efforts.

Autism Double-Checked was created to prepare the travel industry to better serve guests with autism through industry-specific and job-specific training for all public-facing staff. It also assists the autism community to confidently select travel opportunities that best fit their needs. The autism community in the U.S. is approximately 25 million people who, according to Autism Double-Checked, are eager to travel and are brand loyal to companies that understand their needs. The training includes three stages: general basic training for all staff, specific training per department, and the development of a site-specific visitor guide to assist parents, caregivers, and visitors with autism. Once a hotel has completed all three phases, it obtains the "Autism Double-Checked" Certificate, indicating that it is ready, willing, and able to welcome families and guests impacted by autism.

"Inclusion is only possible if you truly understand the population you wish to include," said Autism Double-Checked Co-Founder and CEO Alan Day. "It takes specialized training to understand and address the specific needs of travelers with autism, and we're proud to help bring understanding and compassion to our travel industry partners. Karisma Hotels & Resorts has been truly dedicated to undertaking this training and pursuing their vision of diversity and inclusion."

In Mexico, staff at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, Margaritaville Beach Resort Riviera Cancún, Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancún, Generations Riviera Maya, El Dorado Royale, El Dorado Casitas Royale, El Dorado Maroma, El Dorado Seaside Suites, and Palafitos Overwater Bungalows, and in the Dominican Republic, staff at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana and Margaritaville Beach Resort Cap Cana, have now completed the more intensive stage of training that allows them to be certified as Autism Double-Checked.

For more information about Karisma Hotels & Resorts or for questions about an upcoming stay, visit karismahotels.com/austimdoublechecked or email the Autism Concierge directly at autism_concierge@karismahotels.com.

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning luxury hotel collection that owns and manages an impressive portfolio of properties in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Property brands include Margaritaville Beach Resorts, part of the Island Reserve® Inclusive Collection by Karisma; Margaritaville St. Somewhere by Karisma; El Dorado Spa Resorts by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; Generations Resorts by Karisma; Hidden Beach Resort by Karisma; and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts. Properties have been honored with the industry's top accolades, including Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 100 Hotels in the World," Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 30 Hotels in Cancun," TripAdvisor® Traveler's Choice "Best Hotels for Romance," and AAA's "Five Diamond Award" and "Four Diamond Award." Karisma Hotels & Resorts is committed to employee and community support while delivering authentic experiences to guests, receiving worldwide recognition for its compassionate and creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations.

About Autism Double-Checked

Autism Double-Checked provides an online autism awareness training and certification program that has been specifically designed to make autism inclusion simple and profitable for the travel industry - airlines, hotels, tour operators and travel agents. Based in Connecticut, the organization was founded in 2015 by two lifetime travel professionals and leading experts on traveling with autism who are also parents to special needs children. Studies show that one in 36 children, in the United States, is impacted by autism (per CDC 2023). Most families with an autistic child avoid taking family vacations due to concerns about their child's reaction to all the unfamiliar stimuli they will confront outside of their routine 'comfort bubble' at home. Autism Double-Checked works with its travel industry partners to ensure training and resources are in place to give this travel segment confidence that they are included and welcomed as travelers.

