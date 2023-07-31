Walker Healthforce Redefines Healthcare Staffing and Consulting

Walker Healthcare and Walker Healthcare IT rebrand as Walker Healthforce, revolutionizing the industry through expertise and innovation in healthcare nursing, IT and allied health solutions

BOSTON, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker Healthforce, the newly formed brand resulting from the integration of Walker Healthcare and Walker Healthcare IT, is excited to announce its debut as the leading provider of healthcare IT and clinical solutions. With end-to-end healthcare consulting services and a renewed vision, Walker Healthforce is set to redefine staffing and consulting solutions in the healthcare industry, offering unparalleled value to the workforce, healthcare payers, and clinical ecosystems.

Walker Healthforce (PRNewswire)

Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Tifiany Walker, Walker Healthforce has dedicated nearly two decades to transforming healthcare through specialized services. The rebranding signifies the company's commitment to advancing the industry and providing comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

"We are delighted to introduce Walker Healthforce as the result of our years' of expertise in the healthcare domain," said Tifiany Walker. "Our unwavering focus on healthcare, combined with our investment in cutting-edge technology, top-tier talent, and robust infrastructure, positions us as the ultimate resource for hospital networks, healthcare organizations, nurses, IT professionals, and payer systems. We are proud to usher in a new era of innovation in healthcare solutions."

Walker Healthforce stands out by embracing the belief that specialists outperform generalists in the healthcare landscape. By merging the core competencies of IT, clinical expertise, and allied health services, the company offers a comprehensive suite of 360-degree solutions. The company's proprietary vetting-2-validation process yields the top 20%, ensuring that every client's needs are met, emphasizing a solutions-oriented mindset that sets Walker Healthforce apart.

The industry expertise of Walker Healthforce includes in-depth IT and clinical experience, catering to the requirements of Healthcare Payer and Provider organizations to address the challenges within healthcare today. A team of dedicated experts delivers customizable recruitment solutions with unrivaled timeliness and efficiency, providing immediate and lasting value-added results in areas such as Care Management, Case Management, Data Analytics, Utilization Review, and NCQA &/or HEDIS audits.

According to recent industry reports, healthcare staffing needs have become increasingly challenging, with demand consistently outpacing supply. The healthcare sector faces a shortage of skilled professionals across various disciplines, including physicians, nurses, and allied health workers. This trend is further compounded by the aging population, driving up the demand for healthcare services.

Additionally, the rapid advancement of technology in healthcare has created a demand for specialized IT professionals capable of effectively implementing and managing complex systems. These staffing challenges have significant implications for healthcare organizations, as they strive to maintain high-quality patient care and meet regulatory requirements. Walker Healthforce is leading the way in addressing the evolving staffing needs of the healthcare industry by providing tailored solutions and accessing top-tier talent.

The success of Walker Healthforce is rooted in its proven methodologies. The company's 10-Step vetting-2-validation process guarantees the selection of the most qualified candidates, resulting in an unmatched industry completion rate of 95%. Furthermore, Walker Healthforce proudly boasts a remarkable 94% Dun & Bradstreet score for customer satisfaction, support, and reliability, underscoring the trust clients place in the company's services. By attracting and nurturing exceptional talent, Walker Healthforce ensures the delivery of outstanding results to its valued clients.

With the rebranding to Walker Healthforce, the company paves the way for a future defined by innovative solutions, unrivaled expertise, and an unwavering commitment to the healthcare industry. To learn more about Walker Healthforce and its comprehensive offerings, please visit www.walkerhealthforce.com.

About Walker Healthforce

Walker Healthforce is a premier healthcare clinical solutions provider (formerly Walker Healthcare and Walker Healthcare IT). With a dedicated focus on healthcare, Walker Healthforce offers end-to-end healthcare solutions that combine IT, clinical expertise, and allied health services to address the unique challenges of the industry. By attracting top talent and leveraging cutting-edge technology, Walker Healthforce delivers extraordinary value to healthcare payers, providers and other audiences. For more information, visit www.walkerhealthforce.com.

For Media:

Andrew Jennings, JConnelly

ajennings@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Walker Healthforce