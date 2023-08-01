2023 WBBA Shanghai Forum Held

Discussing the Development Trend of Cloud-Network Broadband and Exploring Effective Ways to Bridge the Digital Divide

SHANGHAI, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 World Broadband Association (WBBA) Shanghai Forum took place on June 29 with the theme "Unleashing the Maximum Potential of Global Broadband - Cloud-Network Broadband Empowering the Digital Economy." The conference brought together global partners, policymakers, experts, and scholars from the broadband industry to discuss the development trends of cloud-network broadband, share best practices, and explore ways to bridge the digital divide and empower the digital economy.

Zhao Zhiguo, Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, emphasized the importance of broadband networks in stimulating investment, promoting information consumption, and enabling digital transformation. The Ministry has been building new information infrastructure like 5G and gigabit optical networks and aims to work with stakeholders to optimize broadband network integration and build a solid foundation for economic and social development.

Ke Ruiwen, Chairman of China Telecom Group, highlighted their efforts in building a digital China by investing in cloud and broadband infrastructure. They have integrated AI capabilities into their services and provided digital products like Smart Home and Smart Village. The new cloud-network broadband infrastructure trends toward high-speed ubiquity, cloud-network integration, and green low-carbonation.

Dr. Li Zhengmao, Chairman of the WBBA, welcomed the forum participants and outlined the association's goals for 2023, which include promoting international exchanges, strengthening cooperation with organizations like ITU and GSMA, and achieving high-quality member development. WBBA will release important research results and insights at its annual summit in Paris later this year.

GSMA CEO John Hoffman acknowledged China's impressive 5G development and called on network operators to collaborate and innovate to bridge the digital divide and promote digital transformation across various industries.

Wen Ku, Chairman of China Communications Standards Association, stressed the essential role of broadband as a key support for the digital economy. He expressed the association's willingness to cooperate with WBBA for global broadband industry development.

WBBA Director General Martin Creaner focused on the association's plans to promote broadband evolution, green sustainable development, and cloud-network integration. He encouraged more partners to join WBBA and contribute to its growth.

Liang Hao, Executive Deputy Secretary-General of World Internet Conference, aimed to strengthen exchange and cooperation between their organization and WBBA to promote global digital infrastructure popularization and sustainable development.

The forum featured speeches from other industry experts, including Xu Heyuan from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, Markus Borchert from Nokia Greater China, and Simon Hibberd from S.B. Submarine Systems.

WBBA, based in Geneva, Switzerland, is an industry-led association providing leadership for digital broadband. It serves global broadband operators, manufacturers, service providers, policymakers, and financial institutions, aiming to unite the industry chain, promote communication and exchange, and foster innovation and development of global cloud and network information infrastructure.

In conclusion, the forum stressed the urgency of stimulating the potential of digital information infrastructure through cloud-network integration to support global social development and digital economy transformation. Advocating international cooperation, the forum aimed to build a cloud-network cooperation ecosystem, bridge the digital divide, and achieve sustainable development.

