FUTUREGRAIL'S INAUGURAL ONLINE AUCTION OF COLLECTIBLE TIMEPIECES IN SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based premier investment advisory firm for high-end watches, FutureGrail, is pleased to announce its inaugural online auction of collectible timepieces, going live on 8th September and running until 21st September 2023.

The FutureGrail auction offers one of the lowest premiums available for high-end and collectible timepieces, ensuring an unparalleled opportunity for both buyers and sellers. With a buyer's premium of only 5% charged on top of the hammer price, FutureGrail strives to create equality and foster mutually beneficial outcomes.

Ali Nael, CEO and Founder of FutureGrail, expressed: "Creating equality in the market and a win-win situation for buyers and sellers is key goal that FutureGrail endeavors to achieve."

"As one of our core values to foster customer success and long-term relationships, the 5% seller's premium will be waived for returning watches purchased by customers on our platform within one year of purchase date. We stand behind the watches offered for sale backed by our grading of the pieces and end-to-end, in-house expertise, ensuring a seamless experience for our clients," says Nael.

"The condition reports and descriptions of the watches by Mr. Tellier depicts the most accurate representation of each timepiece," explained Mohsin Rizvi, COO, and Co-founder of FutureGrail. "We strive to offer buyers complete transparency and peace of mind regarding their purchased assets."

Arnaud Tellier, Head of Curation at FutureGrail, emphasizes the crucial role of experts in ensuring the integrity of auctioned items. Tellier explains that his role is to use his expertise to "assess items accurately, identifying their origin, authenticity, state of preservation and market value."

Tellier was previously the head of the Patek Philippe Museum for 11 years and is also the former Director of one of the world's oldest horology auction houses.

"Our objective is to offer auction-quality items in all price ranges, selected for their attractiveness, technical, aesthetic, or historical interest, provenance, rarity, and state of conservation" he explains.

Tellier also has some tips for collectors entering their first auction: "It is important to note that taking part in an auction requires adequate preparation, particularly in terms of researching the items, setting a budget, understanding the rules of the sale, and assessing all presented details, we aim to facilitate this process by being client driven."

AN EXQUISITE CATALOG

The FutureGrail curated auction consists of approximately 180 lots featuring some of the world's most prestigious brands, including Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Rolex, F.P. Journe, A. Lange & Söhne, Cartier, Daniel Roth, Gérald Genta, MB&F, Richard Mille, Romain Gauthier, Roger Dubuis, and Urwerk. The watches are split into four categories, Modern, Independents, Vintage and Classic Wristwatches and Pocket Watches.

According to Tellier, a Patek Philippe, Ref. 3448, a self-winding, perpetual calendar watch with moon phases in 18-carat white gold integrated bracelet and a unique gray color dial from 1975, is an exceptional piece. It is estimated at US$600,000 to US$900,000.

The F.P. Journe, 2001 "Tourbillon Souverain Remontoir d'Egalité 38 mm watch from the "Brass Collection" in 18-carat pink gold is also an exquisite piece and is estimated between US$500,000 and US$900,000 is another fine piece, says Tellier.

According to Nael, the F.P. Journe, manual-winding, 100th of a second chronograph "Centigraphe Souverain", often called the Ferrari dial, from the "Boutique Collection" in 18 karat gold with a red Chrome dial, and an integrated platinum bracelet is also exceptional. It is estimated at US$300,000 to US$500,000.

The Vintage Wristwatches (circa 1920-1970) category highlights a Patek Philippe 1518, with the long signature of Patek Philippe & Co and with a Mile dial (American market) from 1946, estimated at US$500,000 to US$700,000.

The Pocket Watches category includes Patek Philippe, Ref. 605 J HU (Heures Universelles), pocket watch with World Time in 18-carat yellow gold from 1948, estimated US$60,000 to US$100,000; and an Audemars Piguet, made by Audemars Piguet for "E. Gübelin, Lucerne" - a rare and complicated minute repeater split-seconds Art Deco Enamel pocket watch in 18-carat yellow gold from 1920, estimated US$100,000 to US$200,000.

HOW TO REGISTER

The auction is online and will be conducted in US dollars. Some of the watches will be for sale with no reserve price. The auction lots will be held at FutureGrail's Singapore headquarters which includes a tax-free storage facility and vaults. The buyers can choose to deposit the watches in their own deposit boxes with dual keys controlled by themselves and Malca Amit, or to ship watches to their country via secured shipping or collect them tax free at the airport. The FutureGrail team is there to help their clients with the logistics of finding the fastest way to store and obtain delivery of their prized timepieces.

To participate, bidders need to register online, and the timepieces will be on display at FutureGrail for pre-auction viewing where collectors and bidders will have a chance to inspect the watches in person and get acquainted with the FutureGrail leadership team. The preview will run from 1st September until the end of the auction on 21st September, 2023.

TO REGISTER

Go to https://www.futuregrail.com/auctions

PREVIEW

1st September – 21st September 2023

AUCTION

8th September – 21st September 2023

FutureGrail Pte Ltd

100E Pasir Panjang Road,

B&D Building, 03-01/03-02,

Singapore 118521

ABOUT FUTUREGRAIL

FutureGrail is a premier investment advisory firm for high-end watches located in Singapore that offers international auctions - soon to include Fractionalised Auctions - alongside expert advice and guidance to watch collectors and investors.

FutureGrail was founded by renowned watch collector Ali Nael and business partner Mohsin Rizvi. The company works with renowned horology historian Arnaud Tellier, as Head of Curation and Auctions. Tellier was head of the Patek Philippe Museum for 11 years and is the former Director of one of the world's oldest horology auction houses. (See Appendix for details on the team)

FutureGrail hosts a Watch Museum, featuring one of the world's rarest collections of watches and artifacts, with over 200 rare and historically significant timepieces dating back to the early 1800s.

The headquarters has a tax-free storage facility, designed to safeguard the world's rarest collections with value-added services cater to the needs of collectors and investors from acquisition to exit. The facility has unparalleled security measures supported by global security experts Malca-Amit featuring round-the-clock surveillance, advanced access controls, and full insurance coverage.

Website: www.futuregrail.com

APPENDIX

THE FUTUREGRAIL TEAM

