Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking Retail July 2023 Sales

All-Time Monthly Retail Sales Records for July led by EV Vehicles

BEV Sales Climb; Represent 10% of Retail Sales Up 98%

July Total Sales Increased 10%; Best all-time month for IONIQ 5 and Tucson PHEV

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total July sales of 66,527 units, a 10% increase compared with July 2022. Hyundai set best-ever total sales in July for Santa Cruz (+4%), Tucson (+27%), Tucson PHEV (+44%), Tucson HEV (+1%), Santa Fe HEV (+205%) and IONIQ 5 (+109%). All-time sales records were set for IONIQ 5 and Tucson PHEV. Hyundai fleet sales were 7% of the total volume for the month.

"Hyundai continues to wow customers with its eco-friendly product offerings including IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 and our HEV and PHEV vehicles, said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Our green car sales have risen substantially month-to-month thus far in 2023. We applaud our marketing and dealer programs for contributing to this success."

July Retail Highlights

Hyundai achieved its best July retail sales ever with 61,745 retail units, a 2% increase compared to July 2022. Hyundai set best-ever retail sales in July for Santa Cruz, Tucson, Tucson PHEV, Santa Fe HEV and IONIQ 5. Hyundai Green sales represented 20% of retail volume and an increase of 49% year-over-year. SUVs represented 74% of the retail mix.

Jul-23 Jul-22 % Chg 2023 YTD 2022 YTD % Chg Hyundai 66,527 60,631 +10 % 461,140 404,498 +14 %



July Product and Corporate Activities

Automakers Unite to Create Charging Network Across North America: Seven major global automakers – BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, MercedesBenz Group, Stellantis NV – will create an unprecedented new charging network North America . Seven major global automakers – BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, MercedesBenz Group, Stellantis NV – will create an unprecedented new charging network joint venture that will significantly expand access to high-powered charging in

All-New Santa Fe Boasts Bold New Design: Hyundai Motor Company revealed its radically transformed Hyundai Motor Company revealed its radically transformed all-new Santa Fe . The fifth-generation midsize SUV carries forward its signature nature-meets-city appeal while implementing major updates shaped by big data around the latest outdoor lifestyle trends.

Hyundai Motor's IONIQ 5 N Debuts at Goodwood Festival of Speed: Hyundai Motor Company's West Sussex, England . Hyundai Motor Company's IONIQ 5 N — N brand's first high-performance, all-electric model — made its world premiere today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in

Hyundai 2024 Model Year Changes: Summary of changes to the Summary of changes to the Hyundai new vehicle lineup for 2024 model year.

Hyundai Held Mobile Service Center in Washington, D.C. : Hyundai worked with DC Mayor Bowser and acting Police Chief Smith to provide Hyundai worked with DC Mayor Bowser and acting Police Chief Smith to provide Free Anti-theft Software Upgrade to residents in response to persistent thefts targeting certain Hyundai vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Jul-23 Jul-22 % Chg 2023 YTD 2022 YTD % Chg Accent 1 3,910 -100 % 31 11,340 -100 % Elantra 11,898 12,021 -1 % 86,636 60,865 +42 % Ioniq 0 6 0 % 0 3,668 0 % Ioniq 5 4,135 1,978 +109 % 17,776 15,670 +13 % Ioniq 6 1,745 0 0 % 4,990 0 0 % Kona 6,123 4,253 +44 % 44,048 37,040 +19 % Nexo 34 29 +17 % 139 300 -54 % Palisade 5,752 5,121 +12 % 45,199 48,758 -7 % Santa Cruz 2,903 2,801 +4 % 22,953 21,004 +9 % Santa Fe 10,612 9,532 +11 % 71,754 67,427 +6 % Sonata 3,209 4,633 -31 % 30,543 24,228 +26 % Tucson 17,534 14,278 +23 % 118,125 98,349 +20 % Veloster 0 174 0 % 6 1,303 -100 % Venue 2,581 1,895 +36 % 18,940 14,546 +30 %



Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

