G FUEL and Capcom Unite Mega Man with His Trusty Robotic Dog Rush for New Cherry Slushie Energy Drink

Mega Man Rush is Available for Pre-Order at GFUEL.com for a Limited Time

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL is teaming up with Capcom once again for their second energy drink flavor inspired by the iconic Mega Man™ franchise, Mega Man Rush, which is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com as a Collector's Box bundle and standalone 40-serving Tub while supplies last.

The Robot Masters are loose in Mega City! But this time you're going to need more than your trusty Mega Buster and specialized weapons to send Dr. Wily's menacing mechanical army to the scrap heap. Fortunately, your trusty transforming canine pal Rush springs to your side to lend a paw! He uses his detection ability to find an all-new power-up to help you get a Game-Changing energy boost: It's the Mega Man Rush Cherry Slushie Collector's Box!

Cool down as you recharge with a RUSH of icy cherry flavor! Each Collector's Box comes with an exclusive Rush Shaker Cup. Fill the cup with Rush's signature flavor to color in Rush's armor and get him ready for battle!

Each Mega Man Rush Collector's Box also comes with an exclusive G FUEL x Mega Man dog leash and collar set to keep you connected with your own canine companion!

Mega Man Rush is the sixth flavor G FUEL has developed in partnership with Capcom. In addition to last year's Mega Man Blue Bomber Slushee, prior collaborations include Resident Evil™ 3 Nemesis Tea, Monster Hunter™ Rise-inspired Mega Potion, Resident Evil™ Village-themed Maiden's Blood and, most recently, Las Plagas inspired by Resident Evil™ 4.

G FUEL Mega Man Rush Energy Formula is zero sugar and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

"We love dogs at G FUEL – my dalmatian Cooper is by my side as I speak – so we were incredibly excited to team with Capcom for a flavor tribute to one of the greatest canine companions in gaming history, Rush," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "Cooper knows plenty of tricks, but Mega Man is incredibly lucky to have a dog who can transform into a motorcycle or a submarine! We're glad we could unite Mega Man with 'Robot's Best Friend' in our G FUEL flavor lineup."

Transform your day into a true Game Changer with Mega Man Rush, now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com!

ABOUT G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans and powdered Hydration Formula, G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 346,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, NoisyButters, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at www.capcom.com or news.capcomusa.com.

LEGAL LINES

Capcom, and the Capcom logo are registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. in the U.S. or other countries. Ace Attorney, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil and Street Fighter are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries, in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

©CAPCOM.

