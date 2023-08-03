Delicious Living Announces 2023 Best Bite Award Winners: GOOD GOOD® Brand Awarded Best Spread

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOOD GOOD®, an Icelandic food lifestyle brand, now present in 36 countries and available online and in-store at over 10,000+ locations, was named delicious living's Best Spread following their 2023 Best Bite Awards.

GOOD GOOD®'s no added sugar jams, spreads, and peanut butters, bring better-for-you pantry staples to modern consumers who are seeking a product that delivers both taste and quality. Their best-selling product, Strawberry Jam, was the product that took center stage during the Best Bite Awards, winning the Gold Medal in the Consumer Choice category and the Silver Medal in the Retailer Choice category for Best Spread.

The winning Strawberry Jam, along with their nine other jam flavors, are Non-GMO Project verified, vegan, gluten-free, and only contains about five calories per serving, making them suitable for keto lifestyles, non-glycemic diets, and other individual and families looking to cut out added sugar when possible.

delicious living magazine, a trusted health and wellness resource for more than 35 years, initiated these awards to help consumers evaluate and select the best all-natural food options in a market that continues to explode with options. GOOD GOOD® is honored to be a part of this year's winning lineup along with notable brands such as Bob's Red Mill, Daiya, DeeBee's Organics, and Wonderful Pistachios.

ABOUT GOOD GOOD®

Born in Reykjavik, Iceland, made in the EU, and named America's fastest-growing jam brand, GOOD GOOD's no added sugar products are sweetening people's days worldwide. Today they are present in 36 countries, available online and in-store at over 10,000+ locations.

As a premium food brand, they innovate products that comprise high-quality natural ingredients and deliver the modern consumer traditional products they know and love. They aim to provide an experience that tastes good and is good for you.

