Guidehouse Awarded the U.S. Small Business Administration Central Servicing Agent Contract Supporting Mission-Critical Loan Operations and Transformation for the SBA 504 Loan Guaranty Program

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has been re-awarded the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Central Servicing Agent (CSA) contract to support loan operations, process re-engineering, and related systems transformation for the 504 Loan Guaranty Program.

For more than 60 years, the SBA 504 loan program has promoted business growth and job creation by providing small businesses with long-term, fixed-rate financing for major fixed assets such as commercial real estate and equipment. Program funds are deployed through Certified Development Companies (CDCs), non-profit entities certified by SBA to support economic development within their communities. In FY2022, 504 CDCs and the SBA approved more than 9,000 loans for over $9 billion, directly supporting America's small businesses.

Guidehouse has supported the SBA since 2013, and this renewed engagement offers continuity for seamless 504 Program operational delivery and accelerated progress toward transformation.

"SBA's vision for the delivery of federal credit programs embodies the very best in good government and public-private partnerships," says Brian Gagnon, Public Sector Financial Services partner at Guidehouse. "Our continued support of the 504 Program's mission and priorities remains a source of inspiration for the Guidehouse team, and our commitment to make substantial investments in the program remains unwavering."

A top 10 consulting firm in the U.S., Guidehouse is the largest consulting firm equally focused on serving the commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. For more than two decades, clients have relied on Guidehouse for pragmatic and "right-sized" solutions tailored to their needs — whether embarking on a multifaceted transformation, unleashing innovation, remediating deficiencies, or enhancing operations.

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with proven capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting.

