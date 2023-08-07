40 Under 40 SBDC Trailblazers to be Recognized at the America's SBDC Conference in Nashville, TN

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The America's SBDC 40 Under 40 awards spotlight the extraordinary contributions of individuals under the age of 40 in the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network who have significantly contributed to their local networks and the small business landscape.
From a pool of accomplished young leaders, the distinguished panel of judges in America's SBDC Millennial Interest Group selected 40 remarkable winners who stood out for their exceptional business acumen, innovative thinking, and commitment to driving growth and success. The winners will be celebrated at a reception during the 44th Annual America's SBDC Conference on Thursday, September 5th at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee. The program is being sponsored for the second year by a longtime partner, the Thryv Foundation.
"It is with great pleasure and admiration that we recognize these exceptional young professionals and their remarkable potential and passion for serving the SBDC network and their clients," said Charles "Tee" Rowe, America's SBDC President & CEO. "Their dedication, hard work, and innovative mindset inspire not only their peers but also aspiring young professionals across the nation."
The 2023 America's SBDC 40 Under 40 Awards go to;
Juliana Bolivar, Alabama SBDC Network
Emily Moore, Alabama SBDC Network
Jenica Johnson, America's SBDC Iowa
Yessenia Cruz, America's SBDC - Texas Gulf Coast Network
Nadine Rose C. Deleon Guerrero, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) SBDC
Mercilynn Kaneshi Palec, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) SBDC
Benjamin Huk L. Borja, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) SBDC
Jake Blacksten, Delaware SBDC
Sarah Mailloux, Delaware SBDC
Yemisi Anderson, Illinois SBDC
Valerie Reese, Kansas SBDC
Kayla Keeton, Kentucky SBDC
Jamie Johnson, Kentucky SBDC
Blaine Smith, Louisiana SBDC
Beth Roszatycki, Michigan SBDC
Derek Stephens, Mississippi SBDC
Kayla Vokral, Montana SBDC
Jake Carrico, Nevada SBDC
Casey Trio, New Hampshire SBDC
David Avalos, New Mexico SBDC Network
Sonya Smith, New York SBDC
Renee Goodnow, New York SBDC
Justin Dues, North Carolina SBTDC
Brooklyn Dellinger, North Carolina SBTDC
Mariah Carna, Ohio SBDC
Austin Fisher, Oregon SBDC Network
Kathryn Brown, Oregon SBDC Network
Elizabeth Fegert, Pennsylvania SBDC
Jacqueline Escobar, Pennsylvania SBDC
Rachael Wolfe, Pennsylvania SBDC
Jaime Martinez, Puerto Rico SBTDC
Sonya Belk, South Carolina SBDC
Brent Hoover, South Carolina SBDC
Nadia Osman, University of Georgia SBDC
Alyssa Foskey, University of Georgia SBDC
Vijay Vaswani, Virginia SBDC
Chris Van Orden, Virginia SBDC
Angela Kelley, Virginia SBDC
Dan Brosman, Wisconsin SBDC Network
Alia Carroll, Wisconsin SBDC Network
The 40 Under 40 recognition at America's SBDC Conference served as a testament to young professionals' resilience and creativity, underscoring their critical role in shaping the future of the American business landscape.
For more information about the America's SBDC 40 Under 40 Awards and the conference, please visit www.AmericasSBDC.org/conference.
About America's SBDC Program: America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprises, government, higher education, and local nonprofit economic development organizations. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run, and grow their businesses. Learn more at www.americassbdc.org.
