DACFP's Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets(SM) Recognized by FINRA as Professional Designation

Online, self-study program, oldest and largest of its kind, has world-class faculty

20% Discount for Those who Enroll by August 31

GREAT FALLS, Va., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority now lists the DACFP Certificate in Blockchain and Digital AssetsSM as a professional designation. Financial professionals who complete the 15 CE-credit course are now entitled to display the CBDA credential, for Certified in Blockchain and Digital Assets.

Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP) (PRNewsfoto/Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP)) (PRNewswire)

"In recognition of this milestone, those who enroll in the program by August 31 receive a 20% discount," said Don Friedman, DACFP president. Enrollees should use code "CBDA23" when signing up for the course.

DACFP's certificate program debuted in 2021 and was completely revised earlier this year. The online self-study course has five tracks, with programs for advisors, back-office executives, investors, crypto professionals and ex-US professionals and investors. The content is taught by a world-class faculty, including Scott Stornetta, co-inventor of blockchain technology, and Anders Brownworth of the Boston Federal Reserve. Thousands of financial professionals from 37 countries have completed the program, which is the oldest and largest of its kind.

"Attaining FINRA listing as a professional designation reflects not only the quality of the course, but the importance of becoming fluent in this new asset class," said Ric Edelman, DACFP's founder. Edelman is the most successful financial advisor in history, having created the nation's largest RIA. He was named three times as the #1 Independent Financial Advisor in the nation by Barron's. "We're honored to provide best-in-class crypto education for the financial, crypto and investor communities."

Those completing the program gain vital understanding of blockchain technology, its investment thesis and opportunities, and how advisors can incorporate this new asset class into their practice management – including regulatory, compliance and tax issues.

For more information, visit FINRA's profession designation website and DACFP's Certificate program.

About DACFP

Founded by Ric Edelman, the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals is the leading provider of crypto education. DACFP connects the financial services industry and digital assets communities with leading experts via live and online events, webinars, blogs and other educational content. Its flagship program, the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets, is the first and largest certificate program of its kind—an online self-study program featuring a world-class faculty and 18 Continuing Education credits. Thousands of financial professionals globally have enrolled.

Contact for DACFP:

Ryan Graham, JConnelly

1DACFP@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP)