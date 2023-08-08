Thunder Secures $16M in Investment From Recognize and Salesforce Ventures

Participants led by Recognize, with Salesforce Ventures and strategic private investors joining

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder, a next generation Salesforce and Cloud consulting, implementation and managed services company, announced the closure of its Series A round. The round is led by new investor, Recognize , with existing investor, Salesforce Ventures , joining.

"We're thrilled to add Recognize, a committed partner for driven entrepreneurs building differentiated technology services companies, to our list of investors. Plus, to be backed by Salesforce Ventures for a third time is truly an honor," explained Carter Wigell, Thunder's CEO. "We have some real unfinished business in this current and future market to help fulfill the promise of CRM, Data and AI."

Thunder is executing on its vision to be the most innovative and sought-after cloud consulting company in the ecosystem. This round of investment will support Thunder's global team expansion and fuel new cloud innovation, IP, accelerators, and programs to help customers go to the next level.

"It's amazing to see how far Thunder has come in such a short time," said Jim Steele, President, Global Strategic Customers and Partners at Salesforce. "We believe this recent round will help accelerate Thunder's ability to support our customers, and we look forward to our continued partnership."

"Thunder has rapidly scaled into a market leader in the Salesforce consulting space and continues to drive innovative solutions for some of the largest businesses in the world. We look forward to working with Carter and the exceptional team at Thunder to build on their early success and assist in their next phase of growth, which will include significant global expansion, meaningful investments in IP and accelerators, and continued scaling of the go-to-market organization," said Mike Grady, Partner at Recognize.

The investment comes shortly after Thunder's recent announcement of a specialized Generative AI practice, which is just one component of their comprehensive cross-cloud services aimed at fostering advancement and expansion. For a free Generative AI readiness assessment, contact Thunder at www.thundersf.com.

ABOUT RECOGNIZE

Recognize is a technology investment platform exclusively focused on the technology services industry. The firm provides operational expertise, industry insights and strategic capital to innovative companies in this sector. To learn more, visit www.recognize.com.

ABOUT SALESFORCE VENTURES

Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. Since 2009, we've invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world's most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Anthropic, Cohere, Airtable, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, monday.com , nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures leverages our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 25 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, and Tokyo. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at http://www.salesforceventures.com .

ABOUT THUNDER

Thunder is a pureplay Salesforce consulting and implementation partner, proudly backed by Salesforce Ventures. Built by early employees at Salesforce and seasoned Salesforce professionals, Thunder offers services from strategy and design to execution and activation across multiple clouds on the Salesforce platform. The customer-obsessed, partner-enabled company's mission to make customers love Salesforce, forever.

Follow Thunder on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/thundersf and learn more at www.thundersf.com .

