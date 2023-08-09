Mindray and Operation Smile Begin 10-Year Partnership to Improve Healthcare for Vulnerable Communities

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray, a leading global provider of medical devices and solutions and Operation Smile, a global nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of patients and their communities by increasing access to safe surgery and providing high-quality cleft surgery and comprehensive care, today announced a new 10-year partnership. This solidifies a strategic partnership between the two organizations to collaborate on improving the quality of health care and providing life-changing medical interventions to low-and-middle income communities worldwide.

As a globally trusted innovator in medical devices and solutions, Mindray brings cutting-edge technology and medical expertise to the collaboration. Through the partnership, Mindray will contribute its advanced medical equipment, technical support, specialized education programs, and employee involvement to empower Operation Smile's 10-year commitment to increase access to care for 1 million patients who need cleft care and other essential surgical procedures.

With Mindray's support in equipment donation including anesthesia machines, ventilators, patient monitors, defibrillators, operating tables, and electrosurgical units, Operation Smile's China Medical Center was successfully inaugurated on August 3rd in Yunnan, China. The newly established medical center aims to offer safe and high-quality restructuring surgeries and other comprehensive care including dental treatments, speech therapy, psychological counseling, and nutritional assessments in proximity to patients in China. The Center plans to conduct over 1,000 surgeries and train nearly 200 medical professionals within the first five years.

During Operation Smile's 2023 Wenshan Surgical Program, which ran from August 2 to August 9 in the Center, 77 cleft lip and cleft palate repair surgeries were successfully completed.

"We are honored to be Operation Smile's partner in their mission to bring hope and healing to those in need," said Emily Guo, Executive Vice President of Mindray. "With Mindray's cutting-edge technology and unwavering commitment to advancing health care, we are confident that our partnership will empower Operation Smile to reach more patients, transform more lives, and make a lasting impact on global health care."

Benedetta Spinola, SVP Strategy and Global Development of Operation Smile, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership: "This is a catalytic partnership, that drives forward our goal of providing safe surgical care for 1 million people by 2030. Together with Mindray we can leverage our collective strengths to provide comprehensive care to the patients with cleft conditions, and provide urgently needed training and education to health care professionals, ultimately improving the lives of children and families around the world."

Mindray's mission is to "advance medical technologies to make health care more accessible", focusing on the development of medical devices and high-precision medical instruments, promoting the application of medical technological innovations, and ensuring that medical care is accessible, timely, comprehensive, and affordable. Over the years, the company has actively collaborated with multiple nonprofit organizations worldwide, donating medical equipment, providing medical training, supporting health consultations, offering cross-border medical support, and assisting in health care and education development.

In the future, Mindray will continue to prioritize sustainable development and support the initiatives of Operation Smile. Through collaborations with more nonprofit organizations, the company aims to contribute to the advancement of the medical industry and explore a sustainable path of healthcare.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all.

For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.

About Operation Smile

Operation Smile is a global nonprofit passionately dedicated to transforming the lives of patients and their communities by increasing access to safe surgery and providing high-quality cleft surgery and comprehensive care. We provide medical expertise, research and care through our dedicated staff and medical and student volunteers around the world, working alongside local governments, nonprofits and health systems and supported by our generous donors. Since 1982, Operation Smile has been committed to providing patients with health that lasts through lifesaving cleft surgeries and comprehensive care, helping them to better breathe, eat, speak and live lives of greater quality and confidence.

For more information, please visit https://www.operationsmile.org/

