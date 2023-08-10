Kroger Health Shares Easy Back-to-School Breakfast Ideas

Make ahead and on-the-go options for busy mornings

CINCINNATI, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today shared quick and easy kid-and parent-approved back-to-school breakfast ideas.

"Back-to-school often serves as an annual reset for families, with a recommitment to routines and many times an increased interest in healthful habits," said Taylor Newman, director of nutrition and registered dietitian, Kroger Health. "An easy way to start a back-to-school reset is preparing for success with a simple breakfast plan to tackle busy mornings. Breakfast does not have to be complicated and Kroger offers quick make-ahead and grab-and-go options for a solid start to each day."

The American Academy of Pediatrics cites many health and well-being benefits associated with children and adolescents eating breakfast including, healthier body weights; better memory, attention and test scores; and better overall nutrition.1

To make back-to-school mornings a bit easier and provide students with sustainable energy to start the day, Newman suggests make-ahead breakfasts such as:

For those extra busy mornings, try grab-and-go items such as:

