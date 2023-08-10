L'Officiel USA successfully reached resolution with the City of New York, without admission of wrong-doing

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Officiel USA Inc., under AMTD Group Inc.'s new ownership, is pleased to announce a final resolution of a legacy dispute between the Company's prior owners and the City of New York related to past compensation of certain freelancers.

This agreement reflects L'Officiel USA's commitment to support and restore fair compensation to certain freelancers employed by the Company's predecessor owners, without admission of wrongdoing, and marks the end of the City's claims that prior ownership had not fully compensated certain freelancers.

"We are steadfastly committed to the growth and success of L'Officiel USA. Resolution of this matter reflects L'Officiel's overall commitment to a diverse and fair environment and its relationship with all its business partners, including the freelancers community. This commitment reflects the spirit and goal of AMTD companies to embrace ESG and diversity," said Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chairman of AMTD IDEA's Board of Directors and a member of L'Officiel's Board of Directors.

Under the terms of the agreement with the City of New York, L'Officiel USA admits no wrongdoing and commits to notifying prior freelancers and compensating them for previously uncompensated work.

