Eighth Annual MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge Brings Record Crowd of More Than 42,000 Attendees to New Location in Downtown Pontiac

Eighth Annual MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge Brings Record Crowd of More Than 42,000 Attendees to New Location in Downtown Pontiac

Rookie Driver and First-time Competitor Kayla Rundle Took Home the Crown for Team Corruptt in This Year's Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Race

PONTIAC, Mich., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Back for its eighth year, “MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge” drew a record-breaking crowd of more than 42,000 drag-racing enthusiasts for the festival of all things automotive in Pontiac, Michigan, on Saturday, August 12. (PRNewswire)

2023 MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge marked the eighth year of the daylong festival

Hosted in a new location – Pontiac City Square in downtown Pontiac – more than 42,000 car enthusiasts of all ages gathered to witness street-legal drag racing and entertainment, including a special concert by Ice Cube

Team Corruptt became the Grudge Race champions with rookie racer Kayla Rundle taking home the win in the final round of the Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Race

Big Tire and Small Tire classes saw more than 120 competitors battling for bragging rights and cash prizes totaling $30,000

Quickest Dodge honors earned by Lenny Melton (Big Tire) and Peter Bokedon (Small Tire)

Jimmer Kline drives to Big Tire class crown

Mikael Borggre claims Small Tire victory

Event replay available on DodgeGarage and MotorTrend's YouTube channel

MotorTrend to air a half-hour Roadkill Nights special featuring event coverage on MotorTrend TV, MotorTrend+, and MotorTrend's YouTube channel

Fans can also access additional post-event coverage at DodgeGarage.com

Back for its eighth year, MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge brought the excitement and energy to its new location in downtown Pontiac at the corner of Woodward Avenue and West Pike Street on Saturday, August 12.

This year's expanded event drew a record-breaking crowd of more than 42,000 drag-racing enthusiasts for the festival of all things automotive. New for 2023, street-festival entertainment with artists, musicians and more gave gearheads an exciting day on and off the track. A special concert from world-renowned musician and actor Ice Cube closed out the day of activities.

Event attendees were also treated to on-site activations by event partners, such as Amazon, Mickey Thompson, Tremec and Aeromotive.

"The eighth edition of MotorTrend presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge featured fresh new event elements, with a unique new downtown Pontiac event location, a new team format that increased the smack talk for the Direct Connection Grudge Race and an amazing performance by a world-famous artist to wrap up the day," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand and Ram brand CEO - Stellantis. "The bar just keeps getting higher and higher for our annual horsepower circus, because we know it's what drives our Brotherhood of Muscle."

The corner of Woodward and West Pike Street went through an overnight transformation to become a legal public-road dragstrip for some of America's quickest street cars. After watching the professionals race, spectators had the opportunity to feel the excitement of racing with Dodge Hellcat drift rides and hot laps.

Roadkill Nights also raised the bar with this year's Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Race. Six teams of mentors and rookies – Team Sick-Bastards (Detroit), Team Corruptt (Phoenix), Team Dahminators (Los Angeles), Team Truck Yeah (Kansas City), Team Throtl (San Diego) and Team Soul Snatcher (Dallas) – were connected with a Dodge Power Brokers dealer as they used Direct Connection performance parts as the foundation to build a Dodge or Plymouth drag car. The teams then went head-to-head on the drag strip, ultimately crowning Team Corruptt the winner.

Team Corruptt, which featured veteran Grudge Race competitor Tony Arme mentoring adrenaline-loving rookie Kayla Rundle, dropped a Direct Connection Hellcrate Redeye 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI® engine and engine controller unit into their 1969 Plymouth Barracuda vehicle build. In her Roadkill Nights debut, Rundle defeated the 2001 Dodge Viper of Team Throtl member Quin Clark (mentored by Rickie Fernandez) to earn 2023 Grudge Race bragging rights. Two-time event champion Alex Taylor, who competed in the Big Tire class this year, was also on hand to congratulate Rundle on her victory.

"After spending the last few weeks working toward this moment, there was nothing but excitement when I finally got behind the wheel," said Kayla Rundle about bringing home the crown for Team Corruptt in the Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Match. "I've always loved drag racing, and as a female racer, rookie and first-timer at Roadkill Nights, this was truly a dream come true."

The Big Tire (over 275mm width) and Small Tire (275mm width and under) classes saw competitors battling for bragging rights and cash prizes on the brand-new drag strip at the corner of Woodward Avenue and W. Pike St. in Pontiac. Each class winner earned $5,000, with the fastest Dodge cars in both classes taking home another $5,000 each.

MotorTrend Presents RoadKill Nights Powered by Dodge: Race Results

Big Tire Racing Results

Jimmer Kline, Wyoming, Michigan - 1966 Acadian Chevy

Joe Barry, Colorado Springs, Colorado - 1956 Chevrolet 210

Small Tire Racing Results

Mikael Borggren, Northville, Michigan - 1987 Volvo Wagon

Adam Wright, Fort Wayne, Indiana - 2001 Chevy Camaro

Additional activities included a Dodge Direct Connection Alley area with Dodge Challenger SRT Demon virtual drag race simulators, Direct Connection crate engines, project vehicles and parts displays, Dodge Hellcat drift rides and hot laps, car cruise-in with classic and modern muscle cars, a display of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, RC car demonstrations, a Dodge Hornet ride area, music and entertainment.

"For the eighth straight year, we've brought car culture to life for gearheads at MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, and this year we elevated the experience to unprecedented heights," says Eric Schwab, MotorTrend Group's Group SVP, Head of Revenue, Operations, and Partnerships. "With a new location in downtown Pontiac, we expanded and drew a record-breaking attendance of more than 42,000 automotive fans, treating them to a pulse-pounding day of white-knuckle drag racing, adrenaline-infused thrill rides, and a show-stopping musical extravaganza headlined by none other than Ice Cube, delivering on the excitement that Roadkill Nights promises year over year."

Fans unable to attend MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge joined the fun by watching the event Livestream, which can still be found on Dodge.com, DodgeGarage.com, Dodge's YouTube channel, MotorTrend's YouTube channel and MotorTrend's video streaming service as event replays. Two half-hour Roadkill episodes will air on MotorTrend television in late 2023. Fans can also access additional post-event coverage at DodgeGarage.com.

MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge: By The Numbers

1 million+ online views

42,750 MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge attendees

120+ drag-racing competitors

1/8-mile, in length, of Woodward Avenue drag strip

Approximately 200 gallons of compound used to prep drag strip surface

4,000 feet of jersey barrier created the track walls

5-6 hours to build the dragstrip

$30,000 in total payouts for drag racers

Street racing can have serious legal and safety risks. Both MotorTrend and Dodge want enthusiasts to enjoy performance driving in a safe, controlled environment, run by professionals with vehicle safety inspections, driver evaluations and track safety.

ROADKILL

The ROADKILL brand delivers a one-of-a-kind taste of "Automotive Chaos Theory" and features authentic gearheads David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan in a variety of mediums, including Roadkill Nights branded events, and Roadkill, Roadkill Extra, Roadkill Garage, and Roadkill's Junkyard Gold shows, available on MotorTrend+.

MotorTrend Business Solutions and Live Events

MotorTrend partners with the world's largest automakers, technology companies and aftermarket companies to develop multi-year, multi-million dollar programs that educate audiences on the latest EV technology and software innovations as well as highlight oil, parts and tire brands.

MotorTrend hosts events throughout the U.S. that offer unrivaled automotive experience to tens of thousands of fans, including Roadkill Nights, HOT ROD Drag Week, HOT ROD Power Tour and white label events.

MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group, a Warner Bros. Discovery company, is the world's largest automotive media group dedicated to introducing, inspiring and intensifying people's passions for the motoring world. Comprised of more than 50 iconic brands including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, TOP GEAR AMERICA and more, MotorTrend Group is the ultimate source of entertainment and information for both auto enthusiasts and car shoppers, with a monthly audience over 30 million including two million premium members in addition to over 70 million social followers. Featuring world-class automotive entertainment across the #1 television network for automotive fans, digital streaming channels, iconic events, the largest automotive social network, over seven decades of print and digital editorial content and cutting-edge resources for new car shoppers, MotorTrend embodies every corner of car culture. From electric vehicles to timeless classic customs, MotorTrend Group brings the latest motoring trends to fans of all generations.

Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T performance hybrid version of the all-new Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: www.dodge.com

Direct Connection: www.DCPerformance.com

DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis