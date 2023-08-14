Standard Motor Products Expands Emission Control Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP®) continues to add to its comprehensive Emission Control program, which includes evaporative emission control (EVAP), exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), and positive crankcase ventilation components. Standard's Emission Control program helps technicians repair and maintain these complex systems. When OE fails, technicians trust Standard® to deliver precision components that keep emission systems operating as designed.

Standard's EVAP program includes Canister Purge Solenoids, Canister Purge Valves, Canister Vent Solenoids, EVAP System Integrity Modules (ESIM), Fuel Vapor Canisters, Fuel Vapor Leak Detection Pumps, Vapor Canister Purge Valves, Vapor Canister Vent Hoses, and more. Recently released Standard® EVAP components include Canister Purge Solenoids for 2.1 million vehicles, including the 2021-18 Honda Accord and 2021-19 Acura RDX, as well as Fuel Vapor Canisters for popular import and domestic vehicles such as the 2022-20 Hyundai Palisade and 2019 Chevrolet Malibu. Fuel Vapor Leak Detection Pumps are now available for the 2021-15 Volkswagen Golf and 2019-15 Volkswagen GTI. Canister Purge Valve Hoses were recently introduced for 11.5 million General Motors, Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep vehicles.

Standard's full EGR program includes EGR Valves, Control Solenoids, Position Sensors, Pressure Sensors, and EGR Tubes. EGR Valves covering an additional 4 million vehicles, including the 2023 RAM 2500 and 2021-20 Ford Explorer, have recently been introduced. EGR Control Solenoids are also available for 1.1 million Hyundai and Kia vehicles, including the 2019-15 Hyundai Sonata and 2020-16 Kia Optima.

Standard's Crankcase program features Crankcase Breather Hoses, Crankcase Filters, PCV Valves, Crankcase Ventilation Filters and more. Over 40 Engine Crankcase Breather Hoses have been added since the beginning of the year, offering new coverage for over 40 million vehicles. New PCV Valves have also been released for General Motors, Lexus and Toyota vehicles, including the 2019-18 Chevrolet Traverse.

Standard's emission control components are precision-engineered and tested for durability and OE-matching performance. Standard® engineers develop more durable, longer-lasting components to help keep vehicles running clean. These parts undergo rigorous examination and product validation, including extensive performance benchmarking, product life-cycle testing, and end-of-line testing. Standard® Canister Purge Solenoids undergo a barrage of tests, including accelerated wear, thermal cycling, thermal shock, salt fog, vibration, and drop testing. Every Standard® emissions component is calibrated for precise performance. To ensure trouble-free operation, each component must pass comprehensive quality testing, including computer-controlled bench testing for resistance, leakage, and response and flow rates.

John Herc, Vice President of Vehicle Control Marketing, SMP, stated, "Our Emission Control program offers more than 1,500 EVAP components and 4,000 products for crankcase and EGR emissions, providing our trusted partners with all of the components they need to keep vehicle emissions low. Maintaining emissions control systems with premium components is good for our industry and the planet."

All new Standard® Emission Control components are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TMPS Sensors, Fuel Injection, and more. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP® continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy-duty, and construction equipment. SMP® sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico, and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

