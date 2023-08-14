Tend Names Multi-Site Healthcare Veteran Troy Bage as Chief Executive Officer

Tech-driven dental company will continue its rapid growth trajectory with focus on clinical operations, patient outcomes and member experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tend, the first dentist that people actually look forward to, announced today the appointment of Troy Bage, a proven multi-site healthcare leader, as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective today. Bage succeeds Founding CEO Doug Hudson, who scaled the company from its inception to 25 locations and 650 employees in four years. Hudson will continue in a senior advisory role to the Board of Directors and Tend's executive team.

Troy Bage has been appointed as Tend's CEO (PRNewswire)

"Following four years of accelerated growth during which Tend has become one of the country's top dental providers, we're thrilled to welcome Troy as the organization's next CEO," said Dr. William Shrank, member of Tend's Board of Directors. "As a proven clinical operations leader with a track record of scaling multi-site healthcare practices from early stage to triple digit locations, we believe Troy is strategically positioned to have a massive impact on growing the company."

Bage was most recently the CEO of Ivy Rehab for Kids, the leading pediatric therapy and ABA network with over 125 sites in 8 states. He previously served as COO of its parent company, Ivy Rehab, where his expertise in scaling multi-site healthcare companies and improving unit-level economics was invaluable in building Ivy Rehab from 60 to more than 500 locations. At Tend, Bage's experience will be instrumental in efficiently scaling the business, as well as increasing its focus on clinical excellence and member experience.

"Tend has proven itself to be dentistry's innovator, helping expand access to exceptional oral care to over 100,000 members across the country. The company is poised for remarkable growth, and I look forward to working with a superbly talented team to usher in a new chapter that will be defined by clinical and operational excellence at scale," said Bage. "I also want to thank Doug for his visionary leadership and passion, and for extending the opportunity to take the helm at such a category-defining company."

Prior to his time in executive management and leading operations at multi-site healthcare organizations, Bage began his career as a clinical practitioner and multi-site healthcare leader. He holds a Master of Science in Physical Therapy from Medical College of Virginia at Virginia Commonwealth University, as well as a Doctorate in Physical Therapy and a Masters of Business Administration from The University of Tennessee Chattanooga.

Bage will be based out of Tend's Nashville hub, with frequent visits to additional markets as the company enters new markets nationwide.

About Tend

Tend is the first dentist that people actually look forward to. Launched in October 2019, Tend is rewriting the playbook of modern dentistry by building a company around the patient, while leveraging the power of technology, a hospitality-driven mindset, and a top tier clinical team. With 25 locations across New York, Washington DC, Boston, Atlanta, Nashville and Connecticut, Tend has set a new standard for oral health by providing dentistry the way it should be—hassle-free, personalized, and straightforward, with a focus on patient happiness—all in a calm, inviting, and thoughtfully-designed space. Since its launch, Tend has become one of the country's top-rated and in-demand full service dental practices, with over 650 team members to support this mission. For more information, visit hellotend.com or download the Tend Dental app, available on all iOS and Android devices.

Media Inquiries

press@hellotend.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tend