MaidPro Celebrates Back to School Season with Inaugural Fall Refresh Clean Home Contest

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MaidPro, a leading professional home cleaning service franchisor, today announces the launch of its Fall Refresh Clean Home Contest. Two lucky winners will each receive one free cleaning per month for a year, compliments of the MaidPro PROs – bringing comfort, calm and new meaning to the expression, "clean house, clear mind." Now through September 15, the home cleaning experts invite residents to jumpstart a stress-free fall and back to school season by entering at maidpro.com/contest .

MaidPro offers peace of mind that comes from a comfortable and tidy living space – resulting in less clutter and more relaxation at home. As the back to school season gets underway this fall, now is the ideal time to deep clean the home as regular routines and busy schedules resume. A clean home has been shown to impact energy levels, mood and motivation, and MaidPro wants to help residents and homeowners recharge and restart the school year with a refreshed, organized home.

"The fall season often signifies a transition from leisurely summer activities to a more structured, hectic lifestyle, and what better way to reset for the new season than with a deep clean for the home," said Senior Manager for Brand Marketing Stephanie Toettcher. "The goal of our new program is to help make this transition easier for two lucky winners through the Fall Refresh Clean Home Contest – awarding each winner a year of house cleaning services compliments of our incredible MaidPro team."

MaidPro's mission is to help its customers spend more time enjoying life, doing the things they love. The company's 49-Point Checklist ensures customers' homes receive a thorough clean top to bottom, leaving homeowners with the satisfaction that comes with a tidy space. On the heels of the company's 2022 brand refresh which included an updated website to ensure an easy and effective experience for clients, MaidPro has also doubled down on its commitment to providing the stress relief, relaxation and comfort achieved through a clean home environment.

For those looking to tackle their own cleaning list, MaidPro offers these top tips for fall:

Start with a plan: Make a list of tasks and prioritize. Make sure to account for every room and space in the home – from closets to cabinets – to help stay organized and on task.

Declutter first: thoroughly assess each space, removing items that are no longer needed or used, and donating or recycling as much as possible.

Clean top to bottom: dust and clean ceiling fixtures first, then move to walls, windows and finally, floorboards and floors.

Tackle one room thoroughly at a time, rather than jumping from room to room. This gives the right amount of attention to each space, resulting in a more thorough clean.

Don't forget the outdoors: clean outdoor spaces, including patios, walkways, decks and balconies. Power wash exterior surfaces when possible to remove dirt and summer grime.

For MaidPro's Fall Refresh Clean Home Contest, eligible participants must be 18 years or older at the time of entry and be a legal resident of any state or province in which a MaidPro franchise is open and operating during the entry period. Participants' home address must be located within an owned franchisee territory. Entry period is Aug. 15 – Sept. 15, 2023; one entry per person. Winners will be notified via email by MaidPro's Corporate office. Winners will be selected by Sept. 20 and notified by Sept. 29. For more information about the MaidPro Fall Refresh Clean Home Contest or to enter, please visit maidpro.com/contest .

About MaidPro

MaidPro is a Boston-based home cleaning services provider with over 285 franchise locations in 38 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. The company, which was founded in 1991, is an industry leader, taking pride in its strong owner community, cutting-edge technology and creative marketing. As a consumer-focused brand, MaidPro customizes each service to fit every individual homeowner's needs. The 49-Point Checklist ensures that no surface goes untouched, allowing the customer to personalize their cleaning service with products that are safe and effective. With flexible options in scheduling, services and budget options, MaidPro helps homeowners unwind while its professional cleaners get to work.

