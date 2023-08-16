Introducing Vivix®: The Groundbreaking Anti-Aging Supplement Clinically Proven to Slow Aging at the Cellular Level

Study reveals the ingredients in Vivix were shown to have two-thirds decrease in cellular DNA damage1

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Shaklee, a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, launches Vivix anti-aging gummies, a groundbreaking gummy supplement formulated with potent polyphenols that are clinically proven to combat aging by activating cells' defenses and protecting against cellular damage.

Vivix®: The Groundbreaking Anti-Aging Supplement (PRNewswire)

Why we age

Aging is an undeniable aspect of life—it happens to all of us, and it starts on the inside. A person's average life expectancy in the US is approximately 80 years, and given the option, 69% of people would choose to live beyond that.2

Today, the possibility of living younger longer is more attainable than ever before with medical advances and innovations, including Shaklee's Vivix anti-aging line, backed by 27 global patents and derived from the world's most potent source of scientifically proven polyphenols.

Our cells are remarkable powerhouses that endure 500 trillion attacks every minute. These assaults come from several sources, including but not limited to exposure to environmental toxins, the food we eat, everyday stress, and essential functions of daily life such as breathing, digesting food, and mounting an immune response. These attacks damage our cells and the vital structures in them like our DNA and also the mitochondria, which are the energy producers, or "battery pack," of our cells. This cumulative damage to our cells triggers a chain reaction that accelerates cellular damage, causing our cells to age. And when our cells age, we age.

Meet Vivix

Vivix is clinically proven to slow cellular aging,* and the secret behind this remarkable product is the muscadine grape, which is celebrated for its unique and highly concentrated polyphenol profile. Grown in the southeast of the United States, in very harsh growing conditions, the muscadine grape is totally unique. It is the only grape that has an extra pair of chromosomes. Scientists hypothesize that the extra genetic material contains instructions for survival mechanisms, and the muscadine's super thick skin is incredibly rich in polyphenols. This powerful ingredient offers natural antioxidant properties capable of neutralizing the harmful molecules that damage cells and contribute to aging. Muscadine grape combined with other polyphenol-rich ingredients, including resveratrol and red wine extract, creates a blend with synergistic effects that are 13x more powerful than resveratrol alone in slowing the formation of damaging AGE proteins.*1

With the explosive growth of the anti-aging supplement market in the US (+13.4% by 2030),3 no other products have the patent portfolio or years of clinically proven success addressing the core issues of aging that Vivix does.

"Shaklee has a long history of innovation in nutritional science and today we are proud to announce a breakthrough in anti-aging with Vivix, a product backed by 27 patents that has been shown in multiple laboratory and clinical studies to slow aging at the cellular level," says Roger Barnett, Chairman and CEO, Shaklee Corporation. "Aging happens to us all, but through this formula, we can help consumers live younger longer by slowing cellular aging. The launch of this new anti-aging gummy brings powerful anti-aging benefits to the market in the fastest growing format in the nutritional market."

A clinically proven solution

A combination of laboratory and clinical studies has shown that the ingredients in Vivix:*

Reduce DNA damage by 62% 1

Boost cellular energy production by 98.8% 1

Reduce the formation of damaging AGE proteins by 13x 1

Blunt inflammatory response to an unhealthy meal 4

Neutralize free radicals

Protect against oxidative stress

"The aging process begins in your cells, where if you could look within, you would see damage accumulating every single day. While we can't stop aging altogether, incorporating Vivix into your daily routine can help to significantly slow the aging process," says Erin Barrett, PhD, Nutritional Biochemistry, Senior Director of Product Innovation and Scientific Affairs at Shaklee. "Each ingredient was selected to defend your cells against the key factors that cause cellular aging, keeping your cells younger for longer."

Try Vivix and slow aging at the cellular level*

Vivix Gummies retails for $92 and is available for purchase on shaklee.com and sold through Shaklee's vast network of Ambassadors across North America.

About Shaklee

At Shaklee, we make healthy happen. Shaklee is a leading health and wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the US over 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was also the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions so as to leave no footprint on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by a large body of clinical studies, including one of the largest long-term supplement usage studies, that demonstrate the safety and efficacy of Shaklee products. With more than 2 million Members and Ambassadors in North America and Asia and over 65 years of research and quality testing, Shaklee helps people live their healthiest life. For more information, visit shaklee.com, follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

1. Fisher, L., T. Ianiro, F. Lau, H. Wang and B. Daggy: Synergistic effects of phenolic mixtures in human cell models of aging. Experimental Biology 2015, Boston, Massachusetts, March 28-April 1, 2015. FASEB Journal 29:608.36, 2015.

2. "Living to 120 and Beyond: Americans' Views on Aging, Medical Advances and Radical Life Extension." Pew Research Center, Washington, D.C. (August 6, 2013) https://www.pewresearch.org/religion/2013/08/06/living-to-120-and-beyond-americans-views-on-aging-medical-advances-and-radical-life-extension/.

3. The study on Anti Aging Supplements market identifies competitors, assesses their strengths and weaknesses, and includes a CAGR analysis of 13.4% forecasted till 2030. Digital Journal (May 2, 2023) https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/prime-pr-wire/the-study-on-anti-aging-supplements-market-identifies-competitors-assesses-their-strengths-and-weaknesses-and-includes-a-cagr-analysis-of-13-4-forecasted-till-2030.

4. Ghanim H, Sia CL, Korzeniewski K, Lohano T, Abuaysheh S, Marumganti A, Chaudhuri A, Dandona P. A resveratrol and polyphenol preparation suppresses oxidative and inflammatory stress response to a high-fat, high-carbohydrate meal. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2011 May;96(5):1409-14. doi: 10.1210/jc.2010-1812. Epub 2011 Feb 2. PMID: 21289251; PMCID: PMC3085195.

Shaklee logo (PRNewsfoto/Shaklee Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shaklee Corporation