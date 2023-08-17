BoomerangFX expands into Australian Market Driven by Growing Demand for Aesthetic Medicine Services in Asia Pacific

Responding to Growing Customer Demand – Cloud-Based Clinic Software, Digital Marketing & eLearning Provider Makes Significant Advances in the Australian Market

TORONTO and MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BoomerangFX, a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), specializing in comprehensive clinic practice management solutions for non-insured, private-pay sectors, including dermatology, cosmetic surgery, medical spa, cosmetic dentistry, vision care, and women's health, has announced its expansion into the Australian market. Following the recent disclosure of unparalleled growth within its eLearning division across the Asia-Pacific region, boasting a participation of over 10,000 individuals worldwide, the Company is now observing a surging interest in its clinic practice management, digital marketing, and lead management software solutions.

According to industry reports, the aesthetic medicine market in Australia has experienced consistent double-digit growth, with a notable rise in both surgical and non-surgical procedures. Non-invasive treatments like dermal fillers, toxin injections and the growing rise of innovative laser therapies, and skin rejuvenation procedures have gained immense popularity due to their safety and effectiveness. Notably, companies like InMode, a global leader in innovative radio frequency (RF) technologies that offer remarkable patient outcomes with minimal downtime, have been instrumental in propelling the Australian market to new heights of growth.

Australia's affluent population and its proactive approach to health and wellness have contributed to the growth of the aesthetic medicine industry. Moreover, the presence of skilled medical professionals and reputable clinics offering a wide range of services has further propelled this expansion. The rise of social media and the influence of celebrity culture have also played a role in driving interest in aesthetic procedures, as people seek to achieve their desired look or maintain a youthful appearance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Australian clinics to our platform," stated Jerome Dwight, CEO of Boomerang FX. Australia is a dynamic market that caters to diverse consumer preferences and high standards of care. As the industry's first all-in-one practice management, digital marketing and educational platform, our solutions provide a comprehensive suite of tools that allow clinics to capitalize on the rapidly expanding market opportunities."

The announcement comes on the heels of BoomerangFX's release of its next-generation 3.0 version cloud-based practice management and digital marketing software. This new release builds on over 20 years of research and development bringing to market a transformational end-to-end platform for clinic owners – key advantages include:

Industry-first "Clinic Manager Dashboard" featuring real-time tracking of projected and actual revenues, sales mix, staff utilization and consult to treatment conversion metrics.





A virtual personal digital assistant which helps clinic managers with important reminders – named "AUVIA" the virtual assistant incorporates extensive algorithms and machine learning to continually optimize the clinic profitability and efficiency.





Clinic automation tools like automated inventory purchasing modules that track inventory levels in real-time for critical supplies, formulas and medications with digital reminders and automated online order placements with vendors.





Digital engagement enablement tools like a patient mobile app, integrated telehealth, online booking, automated email/sms text retention marketing and waitlist reminders.





Payment options through Stripe with custom reporting options on accounts receivables, gift cards, payment plans and flexible membership tools for "pay as you go" options.





Inhouse digital advertising for clinics including custom landing pages with integrated connectivity to Google, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok for tracking and driving new patient leads while leveraging powerful Artificial Intelligence tools for conversions.

Dwight further commented "We are delighted to bring the full breadth of our capabilities to the Australian market - many of our latest innovations in patient workflow automation, AI-driven digital marketing and retention marketing are designed to radically boost growth and transform a clinic's operations."

"We're embarking on an exciting path with Boomerang FX," stated Dr. Ian Chinsee, prominent Cosmetic Surgeon and CEO of Inigo Cosmetic based in Brisbane, Australia. Our decision to choose Boomerang FX as our clinic management software was driven by the absence of a comparable solution in Australia that effectively caters to both the surgical and non-surgical aspect of our business while simultaneously addressing day-to-day operational and marketing needs under one platform."

Kayla Lapworth, social media & Marketing Manager at Inigo Cosmetic further commented "We're thrilled to begin scaling our business using Boomerang FX 's incredible suite of tools. Its unified platform seamlessly integrates patient scheduling, online booking, payments and accounting with easy-to-use patient workflows. Additionally, the real-time lead management dashboard allows us to track and respond to new patient leads in minutes through integrated SMS text and email – other features like our very own patient loyalty app and automated email retention technology give us a clear competitive advantage in our local market. We're confident that other practices across Australia will also achieve substantial growth and success by embracing Boomerang FX within their operations."

Dennis Cronje, Managing Director for InMode Australia and New Zealand commented "our close partnership with Boomerang FX's eLearn platform has provided our customers unique access to ongoing education to upskill their staff and remain at the forefront of treatment protocols and techniques. This educational platform has been an integral part of the investment strategy for most of our clients and has been a key factor in their selection of InMode as their technology partner of choice, and this has now been further enhanced through the option of incorporating a comprehensive all-in-one clinic practice management and digital marketing solution. By providing our clients tools that allow them to offer their patients the best-in-class treatments and help them manage and grow their business, we continue to solidify and expand our business partnerships".

The announcement also comes on the heels of Boomerang FX's recent worldwide partnership with Stripe to offer integrated payment options to clinics. The Company also continues to deploy Artificial Intelligence in its lead generation and conversion tools leveraging proprietary cloud-based technology and existing machine learning capabilities.

About Boomerang FX

Boomerang FX is an international cloud-based healthcare practice management company. Co-founded by globally recognized plastic surgeon and entrepreneur, Dr. Stephen Mulholland, and Technology and Banking executive, Jerome Dwight, Boomerang FX revolutionized cloud-based practice management as the first healthcare technology solution in a clinical setting to combine end-to-end practice management functionality with integrated digital advertising, lead management and eLearning. Boomerang FX is dedicated to supporting the needs of its customers by enabling them to build highly successful market dominant private-pay practices worldwide while capitalizing on the rapidly expanding market opportunities in aesthetic medicine.

