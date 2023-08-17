D'Amelio Brands Announces $5M Investment and Foray into the Food & Beverage Space

Fifth Growth Fund Joins D'Amelio Brands in a Strategic Partnership to Introduce D'Amelio Foods to Their Brand Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D'Amelio Brands , a new venture and cross-platform company created by entrepreneurs Marc and Heidi, and social media phenoms Dixie and Charli, announced today a $5M strategic investment from the consumer-focused media and tech firm, Fifth Growth Fund (FGF). This round of capital will fuel the company's expansion into the Food & Beverage sector, with the imminent launch of D'Amelio Foods.

"D'Amelio Brands' expansion into the Food & Beverage sector, fueled by FGF's investment, is a significant step in our journey of continuing to launch socially conscious brands that resonate with our audience," said Marc D'Amelio, CEO of D'Amelio Brands. "Some of our family's best memories are made at home, in the kitchen or snacking in the family room. The products we plan to launch under D'Amelio Foods are inspired by our favorite flavors and snacks. We're excited for people to try them out and create lasting memories of their own."

D'Amelio Foods will offer an array of high-quality, flavorful, and accessible snacks, with the first product hitting shelves nationwide this fall. With the goal of creating unique flavors and a desire to transform everyday snacking into a joyful experience, the D'Amelio family will be intimately involved in product development and formulation, as well as marketing, brand building, and fulfillment.

As part of this strategic partnership, FGF partner Royce Wilson will join the Board of Directors at D'Amelio Brands. Simultaneously, D'Amelio Brands will work closely with Trusted Influence, a forward-thinking company that bridges the gap between retail and the creator economy. Trusted Influence has partnered with D'Amelio Brands and FGF in this endeavor, playing an integral role in developing the brand, sourcing, and brokering strategic retail deals for nationwide distribution.

"I am excited to join the Board of Directors at D'Amelio Brands and support their expansion into the Food & Beverage sector. This collaboration between D'Amelio Brands, Fifth Growth Fund, and Trusted Influence represents a truly innovative approach to product creation and distribution," said Royce Wilson. "With the D'Amelio family's ability to identify Gen Z's unique tastes and preferences, this venture promises to bring fresh, high-quality, exciting products to the marketplace. We're not just investing capital; we're investing in the future of consumer goods and the evolution of how brands connect with their audience."

The announcement of D'Amelio Foods follows the company's first-ever brand venture, D'Amelio Footwear, which debuted in May 2023. D'Amelio Footwear's collection features a range of styles, including boots, platform slides, sneakers, pumps, sandals and more, designed with style, comfort, and quality in mind. To learn more about D'Amelio Footwear, visit https://www.dameliofootwear.com.

ABOUT THE D'AMELIO FAMILY

The D'Amelio family, referred to as the "first family of TikTok" by The Guardian have quickly become digital phenomenons. The family social media megastars have a combined social following of over 400 million and a successful TV show on Hulu (season 3 coming later this fall). The dynamic sister duo, 19-year-old Charli and 21-year-old Dixie are the most watched faces of their generation. Charli is the leading female TikTok creator, her bubbly personality, combined with her impeccable dance skills and social media sensibility, has catapulted her to stardom by captivating the screens of teens and adults worldwide.

The sister duo continues to make their mark in the fashion industry collaborating with brands like Valentino, Prada, Burberry, and PUMA. They even have launched their own clothing brand, Social Tourist. Their parents, Marc and Heidi, continue to encourage that they all use their platforms for good and to create positive change in the world. Marc leads by example, continuously shining light on causes that are important to the family, while balancing his professional career as an apparel entrepreneur and advisor in the sports industry. Full-time mom, Heidi, who previously pursued a career as a model and personal trainer, but now is an esteemed mother (who constantly oversees her family's demanding schedules) continues to pursue her own passions in wellness, fitness, and philanthropy.

In May of 2023, they launched D'Amelio Footwear, which is their first endeavor under their most recent family venture, D'Amelio Brands. D'Amelio Brands was formulated using the family's unparalleled marketing and business knowledge combined with their unique understanding and connection to fans around the globe. The company's goal is to empower small and diverse businesses, launching brands that resonate with their audience and reflect their ever-changing interests. The family plans to roll out even more brands & products this year.

ABOUT D'AMELIO BRANDS

D'Amelio Brands was formulated in 2022 – using the family's unparalleled marketing and business knowledge combined with their unique understanding and connection to fans around the globe. The company's goal is to create authentic and accessible products across a variety of industries, from fashion, beauty to CPG and lifestyle, and bring it under one roof, allowing each member of the family to fully immerse themselves in all areas of product development. D'Amelio Brands find ideas, concepts, and products that they are passionate about and incubate them – creating things with their family intellectual property that they own with their investors one hundred percent.

In September, D'Amelio Brands announced a $6M seed round from an accomplished group of diverse investors and business advisors, including:

Co-Founder, serial entrepreneur, and operator Richard Rosenblatt

Internet entrepreneur and business executive Michael Rubin

Developer and e-commerce entrepreneur Elena Silenok

Apple's Senior Vice President of Services Eddy Cue

Chief Executive Officer of Lions Gate Entertainment Jon Feltheimer

Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning media entrepreneur and visionary producer Ben Silverman

Award-winning entrepreneur and beverage industry veteran Lance Collins

United Talent Agency (UTA)

ABOUT FIFTH GROWTH FUND

Fifth Growth Fund ("FGF") is a $100M growth stage vehicle that invests in the next generation of innovative Media, Entertainment, and Consumer Technology companies. Led by veteran media executive Ed Wilson, FGF is powered by a team of experienced investors, founders, and large-scale operators who leverage their diverse operating experience, industry knowledge and large network to foster and accelerate growth for early-stage companies. Visit www.fgf.co for more information.

ABOUT TRUSTED INFLUENCE

Trusted Influence is revolutionizing brand, creator, and retailer connections in today's dynamic marketplace. With its full-service consumer products platform, it empowers established and emerging brands to excel. Visit www.trustedinfluenceinc.com for more information.

