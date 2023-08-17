SAP Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

WALLDORF, Germany, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), the market leader in enterprise application software, today announced the participation of its Executives at the following events. All events will be webcast and a replay will be made available shortly after the event on the SAP Investor Relations website: https://www.sap.com/investors/en/calendar.html

Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference 2023, San Francisco, California, USA

Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 07:50 pm – 08:25 pm CEST / 06:50 pm – 07:25 pm BST /1:50 pm – 2:25 pm EDT /10:50 am – 11:25 am PDT

Scott Russell, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Customer Success, will do a Fireside Chat at the event.

CITI Global Technology Conference 2023, New York City, New York, USA

Wednesday, September 6, 2023, 4:30 pm – 5:10 pm CEST / 3:30 pm – 4:10 pm BST /10:30 am – 11:10 am EDT / 7:30 am – 8:10 am PDT

Dominik Asam, CFO and member of the SAP Executive Board will do a Fireside Chat at the event.

