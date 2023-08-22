Kore.ai Appoints Former Citigroup International CIO as President & COO to Lead Global Operations

DK Sharma leverages expertise in core modernization and digital transformation for large-scale initiatives to the conversational AI leader

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai, the world's leading enterprise conversational and generative AI platform and solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Devendra Kumar (DK) Sharma as president and chief operating officer (COO). As COO, he is leading Kore.ai's Go-to-Market functions, revenue growth, client success, strategy and cross-functional collaboration while driving overall operational excellence.

DK brings 30 years of experience and an outstanding reputation as a pioneer in the technology and financial services space to the Kore.ai executive leadership team. Throughout his career, he has held diverse executive leadership roles within various global organizations and startups, including Citigroup International, and was on Kore.ai's board of directors for several years.

"Enterprise AI will increasingly shape the future of global organizations," said Raj Koneru, CEO and founder of Kore.ai. "DK Sharma brings a wealth of experience in spearheading large-scale transformation through modernization and digitization. We believe his operational expertise will advance our product development efforts while scaling our global growth."

Kore.ai has seen a record 130% increase in revenues and the addition of large marquee customers across key verticals in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. To ensure deeper market penetration, the company is actively enlisting additional channel partners across North America, EMEA, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

"Kore.ai's powerful and unique combination of undisputed product leadership and strategic relevance in an emerging technology space positions it for market success," said DK Sharma. "I could not be more excited to join Kore.ai's great team, which fosters a culture of innovation, collaboration, diversity, and respect. With such a strong foundation, I am eager to contribute to the company's continued growth and achievements."

With its "better together" strategy, Kore.ai is pioneering the new approach of leveraging generative AI and large language models (LLMs) to help enterprises adopt this disruptive technology safely and securely. Last month, Kore.ai announced a new partner program to bolster the support it provides to its indirect sales channel by creating a new tiered structure for partners and solution providers. The company also committed significant investments for each partner covering go-to-market, enablement and marketing support while providing additional resources.

Kore.ai has over 400 customers, and automates at least a billion interactions every year through its enterprise AI platform and solutions. To date, the company has successfully delivered more than $1 billion in cost savings to global enterprise customers. Around 200 million consumers and 2 million enterprise users currently leverage Kore.ai's solutions to improve customer, employee and contact center agent experiences for optimized business outcomes.

