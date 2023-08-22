Neoconix Introduces New Additions to DLP® Connector Family of Ultra-Thin Electrical Connectors

Enabling the Latest Advancements in Light Projection Electronics with Industry Leading Module to Board Connector Standard Products

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neoconix today announced immediate availability of the new S248 35 position and S320 112 position DLP® connectors in support of the Pico DLP160AP/CP and automotive focused DLP4620S-Q1/DP4621-Q1 chipsets respectively, both utilizing Neoconix PCBeam™ technology.

Leveraging proven PCBeam™ technology, Neoconix DLP® connectors offer the benefit of one-piece, high density and cost-effective solutions providing both a heat-sink opening and features for precise alignment of the connectors to the DMD and main PC Board. Both connectors offer OEM standard height as well as industry leading ultra-low profile mated heights of 0.43mm & 0.55mm respectively.

The S248 35 position connector family has been developed specifically for module-to-board connections in portable equipment, including display devices like low-power battery operated mobile accessory projectors, tablets, ultra-mobile low-end Smart TVs, and virtual assistants.

The S320 112 position connector family has been developed specifically for module-to-board connections in automotive lighting applications such as digital headlights, HUDs & interior accent lighting.

The Neoconix DLP® connector family now provides over a dozen offerings and configurations (not including custom designs) in both 0.74 and 1.00mm pitch, with pin counts ranging from 35 positions to 250 positions.

"Neoconix is proud to be a leading developer for the DLP® connector marketplace" said Fred Hooper, Business Development Manager for Neoconix. "The ability to offer both standard height and ultra-thin options, quick turn samples & WW prototype support on catalog items as well as offer bespoke options is really what sets Neoconix apart from competition."

S245 / DLP3010, DLP3010LC & DLP300S S312 / DLP4710 & DLP4710LC S246 / DLP230GP, DLP230KP & DLP230NP S315 / DLP3310 S247 DLP 3020Q1 & DLP3021-Q1 S316 / DLP470TP S248 / DLP160AP & DLP160CP S317 / DLP471TP S249 / DLP2021-Q1 S318 / DLP 301S S310 / DLP4500 & DLP45000NIR S320 / DLP4620S-Q1 & DLP4621-Q1

The DLP® family of connectors is available today through Neoconix and its sales representatives. Most solutions are stocked to support sample quantities for immediate shipment and can be ordered in prototype quantity for WW delivery within 2 weeks.

In addition to its standard DLP connector solutions, Neoconix will work with customers to define custom connectors based on a standard DLP array solution if their application requires it.

About Neoconix

Neoconix, Inc. is a premier supplier of high density, high performance electrical connectors and interconnects. The company leverages its advanced printed circuit board (PCB) processing techniques to enable high-performance connectors at low cost. Characterized by exceptional dimensional control at fine feature sizes, Neoconix' s PCBeam™ technology is ideal for a broad set of board-to-board, flex-to-board, and LGA socket applications. Neoconix' s products and technologies are used in many markets, including mobile electronics, telecommunications, computing, and data centers. Additional information or samples may be obtained by visiting our website at www.neoconix.com

DLP is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments.

