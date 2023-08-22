SOPHiA GENETICS Expands Relationship with Gustave Roussy

Gustave Roussy uses SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to empower confident, data-driven medicine in the fight against cancer

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced the expansion of its relationship with Gustave Roussy, the leading cancer center in Europe. With the expanded relationship SOPHiA GENETICS will now further support Gustave Roussy via the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, which will provide expedited analysis and insights of genomic profiles.

Gustave Roussy is considered among the top 3 specialized hospitals in the world. The institute treats patients of all ages and types of cancer and is an expert in the treatment of rare and complex tumors. With a vision to expand the limits of knowledge and offer patients personalized treatment, the institute began working with SOPHiA GENETICS in 2017 and recently expanded its use of SOPHiA GENETICS technology after a public tender. Gustave Roussy will now utilize the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform for all relevant samples, including those related to solid tumors, hematologic and hereditary cancers.

"With the rapidly evolving field of clinical genomics, the challenges of data analysis are now twofold – the ability to meet the production quality requirements, which are becoming more and more stringent with the IVDR regulations, and the ability to innovate with the arrival of new genomic signatures and techniques. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a recognized solution in terms of quality – ISO13485 and ISO27001 - and performance, was the optimal solution for Gustave Roussy," said Etienne Rouleau, Head of Genetics Unit at Gustave Roussy.

The development of treatment plans for patients with cancer requires institutions to consider an enormous amount of data, which is both time intensive and costly. The expanded use of SOPHiA GENETICS by Gustave Roussy will allow the institute to accelerate diagnostics, and thus the development of cancer treatment plans via optimized workflows that aid clinicians in more quickly drawing meaningful insights from medical data.

"SOPHiA GENETICS is uniquely positioned to facilitate the analysis of clinical, biological, and genomics data to provide real-world insights on tumor-driving mutations, variant analysis, and assist in the acceleration of clinical trial performance," said Philippe Menu, MD, Chief Medical Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS. "We are extremely proud to work with Gustave Roussy to help more cancer patients obtain personalized treatments through the most advanced technologies available, expanding the availability of data-driven medicine."

Gustave Roussy has updated its Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) to create bi-directional communication between the existing Gustave Roussy database and the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform. This is expected to facilitate more efficient interpretation of data and help Gustave Roussy advance the use of precision medicine, while maintaining ownership over its variant databases and laboratory systems.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

