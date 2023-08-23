Elf Labs Announces Partnership with Global Solutions for Clothing to Release Fairy Tale Princess Costumes

Featuring designs from Cinderella, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Rapunzel, and Pocahontas, the partnership's creations will be available in the UK, as well as online in Germany, Spain, Italy, and France

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elf Labs, a next-gen transmedia company and owners of the Junior Elf book catalog, a collection of 200+ iconic titles dating back to 1913, has announced a partnership with Global Solutions for Clothing (GSC) to launch an exclusive line of high-end Fairy Tale Princess costumes.

Featuring world-class designs inspired by Elf Lab's IP portfolio of Cinderella, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Rapunzel, and Pocahontas, the premium children's costumes will be available in the UK market, and online throughout Germany, Spain, Italy, and France.

The partnership comes on the heels of another major quarter of growth for Elf Labs licensed Princess products, which recently reported a 42% Q2 year-over-year growth in European markets. The newly announced license agreement combines Elf Labs' iconic Fairy Tale Princess characters with GSC's 20+ years of experience designing and manufacturing Princess Costumes for some of the world's biggest licensors.

"We are incredibly proud of our cherished portfolio which is steeped in history and culture, and loved by children around the globe. Our success in Europe is evidence of just that. Pairing up with Global Solutions for Clothing to introduce children's costumes creates a unique synergy to further elevate the beauty and power of Cinderella, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Rapunzel, and Pocahontas," says David Phillips, CEO of Elf Labs. "We're excited to continue bringing high-quality products with best-in-class licensees to delight kids and inspire their imagination."

Elf Labs' Intellectual Property creates a path for esteemed consumer product companies like GSC to license the iconic characters, taking these beloved characters off the page and putting them directly into the hearts and hands of children worldwide. The boutique-quality and recognizable costume collection will be designed using the Original Junior Elf character artwork and will be suitable for dress-up, partywear, occasion wear, or regular role-playing fun.

Together, the companies are united in a shared mission to create immersive play opportunities and spark imagination through connection, curiosity, and collaboration.

GSC's Managing Director Harrison Palmer adds, "GSC was founded as a family business in the 1940s. Now in its third generation, we're honored to be working with the family behind Elf Labs to represent their celebrated and recognizable fairy tale characters. Together, we look forward to bringing these historic stories to new generations by nurturing children's imagination and encouraging them to learn through play."

By manufacturing in ILS (International Labor Standards) and Sedex (Supplier Ethical Data Exchange) approved partner factories, GSC prioritizes using ethically-sourced materials and labor to ensure the highest quality of production standards and safe workplaces, ultimately producing toy-safe products of beautiful quality designed to last.

For more information about Elf Labs, please visit www.elflabs.io

For more information about Global Solutions for Clothing, please visit www.gsc-ltd.com

About Elf Labs:

Elf Labs is a next-generation IP company creating high-value intellectual property franchises. Through their mastery of storytelling and world-building, Elf Labs captivates audiences with unforgettable characters, including the newly-announced RoboStars™, and immersive narratives based on their iconic catalog.

About Global Solutions for Clothing:

Global Solutions for Clothing (GSC) is the UK's leading children's costumes, educational toys, soft play equipment, and accessories supplier. Through their core values of Authenticity, Quality, Imagination, Responsibility, and Fun, GSC crafts children's products that are designed to fire the imagination and encourage learning through play. From a child's first steps to nursery school and beyond, GSC believes that creativity creates confidence, discovery brings development, and with a nurtured imagination, a child can do anything.

