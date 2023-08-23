EVCS Celebrates 2 Million Miles of EV Charging with Hertz Rideshare Renters

Hertz + EVCS Rideshare Program offers unique EV charging plans to rideshare drivers across California



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVCS , one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network operators on the West Coast, is thrilled to announce reaching a major milestone in its collaboration with Hertz: two million miles of EV charging on the EVCS network by Hertz rideshare renters.1

Earlier this year, EVCS and Hertz launched an EV charging pilot program for rideshare EV renters. Through this program, Hertz rideshare renters can enjoy exclusive access to three Hertz + EVCS weekly charging plans. The program is currently available across 22 Hertz rideshare locations in California, covering key metropolitan areas like Los Angeles County, Orange County, Sacramento, Fresno, Bakersfield, and Stockton. Powered by 100% renewable energy, this EV charging program has resulted in more than 500 metric tons of CO2 emission reduction so far.

The program provides Hertz rideshare renters with three convenient and cost-effective weekly subscription plans that fit their unique charging needs. EV drivers enrolling in these plans have the opportunity to reduce their charging cost by up to thousands of dollars annually. The most popular plan, Rideshare Unlimited Anytime, gives drivers unlimited charging privileges on the EVCS network, with unrestricted 24/7 access to all DC Fast and Level 2 chargers. The Rideshare Unlimited At Night plan allows for unlimited charging during the off-peak hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and the Rideshare Standard Anytime plan includes a charging credit up to 100 kWh; with both plans, drivers can also charge at a discounted pay-as-you-go rate. This EV charging program compliments Hertz' rideshare rental offering, which provides drivers with flexible weekly contracts that include insurance and maintenance.

EVCS is proud of the charging program's continuous success and popularity, with steady growth in drivers' enrollment month-over-month. An average program participant completes at least one charging session on the EVCS network every day. The vast majority of drivers charge on DC Fast chargers, and EVCS is able to accommodate all EV makes and models in the Hertz fleet, including Tesla.

"EVCS' partnership with Hertz is a great success story for rideshare electrification," said Karim Farhat, EVCS Chief Commercial Officer. "EVCS is a trailblazer in offering unique charging plans for rideshare drivers, and Hertz is a trailblazer in accelerating the adoption of EV rentals. We are proud to be working together to ensure that rideshare drivers can enjoy robust and cost-effective charging solutions when transitioning to EVs."

"We're excited to collaborate with EVCS on providing affordable and convenient EV charging solutions to our rideshare renters, which is one of our fastest-growing customer segments," said Jayesh Patel, Senior Vice President of Shared Mobility & Third Party Fleet at Hertz. "Rideshare EVs are a win for drivers, providing increased earnings; for customers, who enjoy a premium ride; and for communities, in the form of lower emissions. We value EVCS' innovative and flexible approach to public EV charging, and have received very positive feedback about the program."

As the Hertz + EVCS Rideshare Program continues to grow, both companies look forward to expanding their collaborative efforts in the EV charging space. For more information on the program, visit evcs.com/hertzrideshare .

About EVCS:

EVCS was founded in 2018 and has quickly become one of the largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle fast charging networks on the US West Coast. EVCS is committed to leading the electric transportation revolution by rapidly expanding access to fast, affordable, carbon-neutral, and conveniently located public EV charging. Powered by 100% renewable energy, EVCS is disrupting the mobility industry through a turn-key approach that utilizes public and private funding sources to accelerate the installation of fast-charging stations. EVCS has secured over $75M in government funding and engaged nearly 170 public and private site hosts, including Fortune 500 companies and underrepresented communities, to build and grow its network. In addition, EVCS offers EV drivers flexible subscription charging plans. This includes unlimited charging plans designed for gig and high-mileage drivers, with significant potential savings. For more information, visit evcs.com .

