My Code and PinkNews Enter Exclusive Partnership

The partnership will help brands and advertisers increase authentic connections and engagement with LGBTQIA+ audiences

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My Code , the largest US diverse media company, and PinkNews , the world's largest and most influential LGBTQ+ media brand, have announced a new partnership in which My Code will exclusively represent PinkNews' integrated media capabilities in the United States. My Code will create content opportunities for brands across PinkNews' US platform that will engage the LGBTQIA+ community, fostering authentic connections for advertisers.

The partnership will benefit from My Code's proprietary Intelligence Center, which generates market and digital media insights that allow brands to better reach, understand and connect with diverse audiences. PinkNews' extended publisher capability will be leveraged to offer authentic and organic media sponsorship opportunities across editorial, video and social media, all specifically catered to the LGBTQIA+ audience.

"Having a voice such as PinkNews as part of our product offering will power Pride Code, a division of My Code, to amplify content opportunities that both positively impact the community, and create new, year-long opportunities for brands and agencies to invest in underrepresented audiences," said Gerry Ramirez, VP of Partnership Development at My Code.

"With the majority of the PinkNews audience based in the United States, we have spent a long time sourcing the right partner to take our integrated partnership offering to market in this territory. We are confident that the mission and values of My Code and PinkNews align to deliver the most authentic and ultimately best performing opportunities to brands and agencies," said Benjamin Cohen, Founder and CEO of PinkNews.

To learn more about My Code and how it authentically connects brands and underrepresented audiences, please visit www.mycodemedia.com . For more information on PinkNews and its award-winning content created through a uniquely inclusive lens, visit www.thepinknews.com .

ABOUT MY CODE

My Code is the leading diverse media company in the U.S., amplifying, supporting and funding diverse publishers, creators and producers. A 3x Inc. 5000-ranked company, My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code to reach demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. The company's diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializes in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes including A Code, B Code and Pride Code, to help companies reach millions of AANHPI, Black, Hispanic and LGBTQIA+ consumers with unmatched authenticity. As a minority-dominant organization, its team is dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences they represent. Impremedia (the leading Hispanic news publisher) and Veranda Entertainment (which distributes Spanish-language film and television content across CTV platforms) are part of the My Code brand portfolio, offering a diversified range of services to clients and advertisers. In 2023, the company announced its significant investment in minority-owned Latinx digital culture magazine and creative agency REMEZCLA. To learn more about My Code, please visit www.mycodemedia.com .

ABOUT PINKNEWS

PinkNews is the world's largest and most influential LGBTQ+ led media company. Each month across our award-winning website, social platforms, and app we reach over 150 million people. Founded in 2005 by CEO Benjamin Cohen, PinkNews exists to inform, inspire change and empower people to be themselves.

PinkNews is an award-winning digital publisher with accolades from Digiday Media Awards (2023 Best Snapchat Show and Best Snapchat Shows Producer, 2022 Video Team of the Year, 2020 Best Snapchat Discover Publisher), The Drum Online Media Awards (2023 Publisher of the Year and Best App of the Year, 2022 Editorial Team of the Year, 2021 Brand of the Year, and Video Team of the Year), AOP Publisher Awards (2023 Product Development Team of the Year), the AOP Digital Publishing Awards (2022 Best Use of Video - The Queer Catch-Up), the Digiday Video & TV Awards (2022 Best Snapchat Show- The Queer Catch-Up), Digiday Media Europe Awards (2023 Publisher of the Year and Publishing Executive of the Year - Sarah Watson, 2021 Video Team of the Year and Publishing Executive of the Year, 2020 Publisher of the Year and Editorial Team of the Year), and PPA 30 under 30 (Chandni Sembhi)

www.thepinknews.com

Follow PinkNews (@PinkNews) on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Linkedin, Snapchat and TikTok.

