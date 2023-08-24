Paris Baguette Debuts an Elevated Take on Pumpkin This Fall with Artisanal Bakery Items and Handcrafted Coffee Creations Made with Real Pumpkin

The new fall menu arrives at Paris Baguette cafés nationwide on September 6, featuring must-have seasonal treats and beverages to bring pumpkin back into your daily routine

MOONACHIE, N.J., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette, your neighborhood bakery café, today unveiled its new limited-edition fall menu full of pumpkin and other seasonal treats that will bring excitement to your fall routine. From freshly baked pastries and artisan donuts, to handcrafted coffee house creations made with Lavazza coffee beans, the new fall menu at Paris Baguette brings the delicious flavors of fall to life.

Paris Baguette Unveils New Limited-Edition Fall Menu (PRNewswire)

Freshly baked on-site at each Paris Baguette café, the new fall bakery lineup features only the finest ingredients, including purees and custards made with real pumpkin, cookie butter, cranberries, pecans and brie. Paris Baguette's expert bakers and cakers have created an exquisite lineup of offerings that bring forward the rich and decadent flavors of fall with a seasonal selection that includes:

Pumpkin King Cream Donut: Paris Baguette's signature King Cream Donut gets a fall twist, topped with pumpkin icing and pecans, filled with smooth pumpkin custard.

Pumpkin-Pecan Pastry : Flaky pastry filled with rich and creamy pumpkin, topped with toasted pecans.

Pumpkin Spice Latte: An icon of the fall season, Paris Baguette's Pumpkin Spice Latte is an upgrade to the classic, made with Lavazza espresso and real pumpkin puree and steamed milk, topped with cinnamon. It can be enjoyed hot or iced.

Pumpkin Sweet Cream Cold Brew: Made with real pumpkin puree, this cold brew made with Lavazza coffee offers a richer take on the classic fall flavor with notes of vanilla, sweet cream and cinnamon for the ultimate fall coffee treat.

Cranberry-Pecan Baked Brie: Creamy brie cheese, pecans and sweet cranberries baked into our flaky pastry dough.

Cookie Butter Crunch Layer Cake: Layers of cookie butter soft cream between vanilla sponge with cookie butter pieces and crisp pearls.

"In developing our fall menu, we are elevating the pumpkin concept to new heights with a wide array of handcrafted seasonal bakery and coffee creations," said Cathy Chavenet, SVP and Head of Marketing at Paris Baguette. "By utilizing the finest ingredients available, we want to shine the spotlight on the naturally delicious flavors of the fall season. Whether it's a made-in-house cake for your next gathering, or the perfect way to add pumpkin into your morning coffee and pastry routine, there is something for everyone to enjoy this fall at Paris Baguette."

In addition to these delicious pumpkin and fall specialty items, more fall flavors are taking over the menu with savory delights such as the Turkey-Apple-Brie Baguette Sandwich, the Smoked Salmon-Cream Cheese Stuffed Croissant, Classic Quiche Lorrainne, 3-Cheese Pesto Pizzetta and more!

The new fall menu will be available nationwide at Paris Baguette September 6 through November 28. Paris Baguette Rewards members can enjoy double the points on the purchase of any Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Sweet Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin King Cream Donut or Pumpkin-Pecan Pastry (in-store or on-line) September 6 through September 17.

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

